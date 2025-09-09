Joshua, Wilder to Grace Independence Day ‘Chaos in the Ring’ Boxing Night in Lagos 

Kunle Adewale

Two-time heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua and former champion, American Deontay Wilder, are some of the big names in the game that have indicated their presence at the biggest boxing event in Africa since the “Rumble in the Jungle” in Zaire, slated for the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos.

Tagged “Chaos in the Ring”, and billed for October 1-Nigeria’s Independence Day- would be headlined by Anglo-Nigerian rising star, Moses Itauma.

In a chat with THISDAY, the CEO of Balmoral Group, Dr. Ezekiel Adamu, confirmed that Joshua, Itauma, and several global boxing stars will be in attendance at the Independence Day showpiece which would be broadcast worldwide on DAZN.

“High-profile names like Deontay Wilder, Lawrence Okolie, Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller, and representatives of the Don King family, have also expressed interest in attending the boxing extravaganza.

“Anthony Joshua said he would definitely support, Moses Itauma confirmed he is coming, and Lawrence Okolie too. Wilder called and said he’ll try to make it, and Big Baby Miller confirmed he’ll be here. It’s going to be a star-studded event and history in the making for Nigeria and Africa,” Dr Adamu said.

For the Balmoral CEO, it is the biggest boxing event in Africa, since Muhammad Ali and George Forman took Zaire by storm in 1974.

“Our ambition is to organize a boxing tournament capable of rivalling Saudi Arabia’s recent boxing spectacles, while showcasing Nigeria’s unique energy and passion,” he expressed.

The October 1, spectacle would feature a mix of local and international talent, which would see Nigeria’s Basit Adebayo face off against Tanzania’s Tony Rashid for the WBO Africa Title, Kerem Ozman take on Tosin Osaigbovo.

Other bouts include Cruiserweight contender Brandon Glanton and former British, Commonwealth, and European Champion, Dan Azeez. Former IBF World Champion, Richard Commey and Ray Seitzhanov are also scheduled to be in attendance to entertain the crowd.