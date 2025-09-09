CitySports Africa Hosts Maiden Edition of The Coaches CodeSeminar 

CitySports Africa has successfully hosted the maiden edition of The Coaches Code Seminar in Ikeja, Lagos.

The seminar, themed “Redefining Success: Building Coaches Who Build Lives,” brought together coaches, academy owners, trainers, and sports leaders from across Africa to address one of the most pressing needs in the nation’s sporting landscape, creating a culture of integrity and long-term player development over short-term wins.

Launched as a platform to give coaches a collective voice, The Coaches Codeis designed to spotlight the realities of grassroots sports, amplify the experiences of coaches, and promote collaboration that strengthens Africa’s sporting ecosystem.

With football as its anchor but inclusive of all sports, the series seeks to redefine the role of coaches, not only as managers of games but as builders of disciplined, skilled athletes prepared for global success.

The seminar series is also a platform to equip African coaches with the skills and knowledge needed to execute their work, set goal of certifying 100 coaches annually.

The seminar equally featured an enlightening session on elite football opportunities abroad, where CitySports Africa welcomed collaborations with academies across different sports as part of its Global Sports Programme. At the seminar which held last Friday in Lagos, coaches were introduced to opportunities, including the most recent showcase in Salou, Spain, and were invited to present their top talents for upcoming international tryouts.

Speaking at the event, the CEO of CitySports Africa, Mr. Shola Opaleye, said:

“The Coaches’ Code is about shifting the narrative. For too long, short-term wins have taken priority over athlete development. True success is not just about winning tournaments but about building athletes with the character, discipline, and skills to compete at the world stage. And this is just the beginning. The Coaches Code will continue as a collective series, giving coaches a consistent platform to be heard and to shape the future of Nigerian sports,” he noted.

Adding to this, the PR Manager of CitySports Africa, Ms. Emmanuella Igomu, noted:

“This platform is long overdue. Coaches deserve to be heard, their challenges documented, and their contributions recognised. With The Coaches Code, we are laying the foundation for a stronger, more ethical, and more sustainable future for Nigerian sports.”

The seminar closed with a shared commitment to continue the conversation, build partnerships, and create lasting change in grassroots and elite sports across Africa.

CitySports Africa is a leading grassroots sports organisation dedicated to developing young athletes and creating pathways to elite opportunities through programmes, tournaments, showcases, and international collaborations.

With a mission to nurture talent and strengthen the sports ecosystem, CitySports Africa continues to bridge the gap between local potential and global recognition.