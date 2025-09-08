Bishop Okonkwo a National Treasure – Gov Abiodun 

The founder and presiding bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM), Dr. Mike Okonkwo, has been described as a national treasure worthy of celebration because his life has been a blessing far beyond the pulpit.

Governor Dapo Abiodun made this known at the thanksgiving service for the 80th birthday celebration of Bishop Okonkwo, held at the TREM national headquarters in Gbagada, Lagos.

Governor Abiodun, represented by the Head of Service, Mr. Kehinde Onasanya, noted that the celebration of this unique milestone in the life of the man of God is a demonstration of the respect that is not only accorded to spiritual fathers in the state but also to an elder statesman who embodies outstanding personality, courage, and impeccable character.

He added that the celebrant is an icon, a father in faith, a bridge builder, and a true servant of God, with proof of a life lived purposefully, faithfully, and impactfully.

“Today, we celebrate his age and the remarkable legacy he has built. Bishop Okonkwo’s contributions to faith and community development echo across generations. Through The Redeemed Evangelical Mission, he has built more than churches; he has built people, raised leaders, and fostered hope across generations. His voice has consistently championed integrity, unity, and righteousness in a nation in need of such a moral compass,” Gov. Abiodun said.

Prince Abiodun reiterated that the programs under the leadership of Bishop Okonkwo have uplifted the underserved, offered hope to the hopeless, and provided opportunities for countless individuals to realize their potential. He added that his commitment to the spiritual and physical well-being of the communities is a testament to his character and love for humanity.

He therefore promised continuous support, recognition, and identification with notable philanthropists for their invaluable contributions to the continued growth and development of humanity and the successful implementation of the “Building Our Future Together” agenda of his administration.

Governor Abiodun enjoined Nigerians to learn to appreciate those who have genuinely contributed to the growth and development of society while they are still alive.

In his sermon, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, urged the congregation to emulate Bishop Okonkwo in diligence in their service to God.

He said that any diligent man will stand before kings and not mean men.

Pastor Adeboye noted that for any man to reach the top, he must be diligent in hearing the word of God, prayer, worship, and in holiness.

He thereafter prayed for the celebrant, his family, and the church as a whole.

There was an outpouring of goodwill messages from notably great men of God, among whom was the President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Bishop Wale Oke.

In his response, the octogenarian celebrant, Bishop Mike Okonkwo, appreciated Prince Dapo Abiodun, the God Generals, his family, and the entire Tremites who came to celebrate him on the occasion of his 80th birthday.