Eid El Maulud: Governors, PDP, Wike, First Lady Preach Peace, Seek Nigeria’s Progress

Deji Elumoye, Chuks Okocha and Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

As Muslims across the world yesterday marked this year’s Eid El Maulud, some key political figures in Nigeria used the occasion to call for unity and tolerance.



Governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, and FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, in separate statements, urged Nigerians to embrace peace and work collectively for the nation’s progress.

The PDP Governors’ Forum extended its warmest greetings and heartfelt wishes to Muslims in Nigeria and globally on this year’s Eid-El-Maulud,



In a statement by the Director of the forum, Emmanuel Agbo, the Governors said, ”Today, we honor the birth of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), whose life and teachings continue to illuminate the path of compassion, justice, and unity for millions around the world.”

”His message of peace, tolerance, and service to humanity resonates deeply across all faiths and cultures. As we reflect on his legacy, may we be inspired to strengthen the bonds of brotherhood, promote understanding, and work together toward a more harmonious society.



”Today, our country is at a crossroads as Nigerians get disconnected from the constituted services they deserve.

“As we inch daily to full-blown dictatorship with its attendant abuse of power, and citizens live in abject penury in the face of plenty, leadership is once again called to urgently address insecurity, our compromised judicial system, failed economic policies resulting in intolerable hunger, poverty and unemployment.



”Let this day be a reminder of the values we should uphold and share — public service with accountability, kindness without expectation, humility, and the pursuit of truth to rebuild the faith of our citizens in our country.

”May your celebrations be filled with joy, prayer, and meaningful connection with loved ones”, the PDP Governors stated.



Similarly, the PDP rejoiced with Nigerians, particularly the Muslim Ummah, urging them to use the occasion to foster the much-needed national rebirth and reinforce their resolve against totalitarianism in our country.

In a statement by the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, the party stated, ”Eid-el Maulud, the celebration of the birth of the Holy Prophet Mohammed (SAW) comes as a demonstration of the supremacy of the Will of the Almighty Allah in the affairs of men. It also presents us as a nation, particularly leaders, the opportunity to retrace our steps and seek divine direction in all our activities as exemplified in the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet.”

The PDP called on the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Government to use the occasion to introspect and end what it termed the ruling party’s affliction on the people by reviewing all its oppressive policies that continue to wreck hardship, promote insecurity and life-discounting experiences across the country.

Also, the PDP said the APC should respect the sovereign will of Nigerians, listen to alternative opinions, which is the hallmark of democracy and abandon its quest for the introduction of totalitarianism in our country.

According to Ologunagba, ”it is indeed lamentable that despite the anguish being faced by Nigerians, the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration has remained insensitive and continues to condone corruption and mindless pillaging of our national resources by APC members and its apologists.

”It is also heartrending that while millions of Nigerians cannot afford to celebrate and commemorate an occasion as significant as the Eid-el Maulud due to excruciating hardship occasioned by APC policies, APC leaders are arrogantly luxuriating and displaying their extravagant lifestyle while disregarding the welfare of the citizens.”

For his part, Wike urged FCT residents to see the Eid-El Maulud, the occasion for the celebration of the birth of Prophet Muhammad, as an opportunity to come together to uphold their commitment to the values of acceptance, love and kindness that the Prophet preached.

In a statement on behalf of the FCT Administration to the FCT residents, he said the day had significance as it marked the birth of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) and a time to reflect on his teachings of peace, compassion and unity.

He urged residents to remember the importance of compassion and the virtues of togetherness that should guide their interactions with one another, irrespective of their beliefs.

“In the FCT, we are blessed with a diverse and vibrant community that represents the

rich cultures of our great nation. Our strength lies in unity, and our progress

depends on our ability to live in harmony with one another,” Wike said while commending residents of the FCT for their unwavering commitment to peace and harmony.

He reiterated the commitment of the FCTA to meeting its obligations to residents of the FCT, assuring the administration will continue to provide essential infrastructure, security, and other services to enhance quality of life.

Equally, the Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, rejoiced with Muslim faithful.

Mrs. Tinubu, in her message, called on Nigerians to continue to pray for the peace, prosperity and progress of the nation.

The First Lady, in a four-paragraph statement stated, inter alia: “On this special day of Eid-El-Maulud, I extend my warmest greetings to all our Muslim faithful across the nation.

“This celebration of the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) is a time to reflect on his exemplary life of humility, compassion, forgiveness and devotion to Allah. It is also a reminder for us to embody these values in our daily lives, showing love, kindness, and unity to one another.

“As we mark this blessed day, let us continue to pray for our nation, for peace, prosperity, and progress. Eid-El-Maulud Mubarak!”