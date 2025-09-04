Nigeria, Poland Deepen Trade Ties with Inaugural Economic Forum in Lagos

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The inaugural Polish–Nigerian Economic Forum will take place on September 11, 2025, at the Eko Hotel & Suites, Lagos, marking a major step in strengthening bilateral trade and investment between both countries, a statement made available to THISDAY said yesterday.



Organised by the Polish Investment and Trade Agency in collaboration with the Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Abuja, the one-day forum will bring together leading business executives, government officials, and experts from both countries to explore opportunities for enhanced cooperation.



With more than 15 Polish companies showcasing innovative technologies and industrial expertise, the forum will highlight opportunities in IT and cybersecurity, infrastructure, energy management, housing, oil & gas (downstream), CNG and autogas, and medical equipment, the statement added.



The event represents the largest Polish–Nigerian business-to-business (B2B) event of 2025, designed to deepen partnerships and stimulate economic growth on both sides.



The embassy said that the high-level discussions will focus on Poland’s economic success story, strategic areas for bilateral cooperation, and sustainable finance as a driver of growth.



Speakers will include top Polish officials, Nigerian decision-makers, and industry experts committed to building bridges for shared prosperity.

The participation of KUKE (Polish Export Credit Agency) and BGK (Polish Development Bank), according to the statement, underscores the role of export credit and development financing as key enablers of this cooperation.



“This Forum offers a unique platform to strengthen economic ties and explore practical avenues for investment and trade between Poland and Nigeria,” said the Head of the Foreign Trade Office of the Polish Investment and Trade Agency in Nigeria, Justyna Sitarska.



“We are excited to present opportunities where Polish expertise meets Nigerian market potential for mutually beneficial outcomes,” Sitarska added.

The Forum, according to the statement, will also provide dedicated networking opportunities and an expo where Polish companies can engage directly with Nigerian partners to explore new business ventures.