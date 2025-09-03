Terrorism: Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lauds 6-Year Imprisonment of Simon Ekpa in Finland

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has lauded the federal government for the incarceration of Simon Ekpa in Finland, which has resulted to a six-year prison sentence for terrorism-related charges.

In a statement issued by the Deputy President General of the body, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, Ohanaeze Ndigbo commended the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; the Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Matawalle, and the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, for their relentless efforts in dismantling the reign of terror that has engulfed the South East zone.

The body emphasised that the development, marked by the Finnish government’s sentencing of Simon Ekpa, underscores the Igbo people’s resolute opposition to armed struggle under the guise of Biafra agitation.

According to Isiguzoro: “We commend the government for its landmark victory, specifically the incarceration of Simon Njoku Ekpa in Finland, resulting in a six-year prison sentence for terrorism-related charges.

“The Southeast region and the entire Igbo race recognize and express heartfelt gratitude to the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; the Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Matawalle, and the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, for their relentless efforts in dismantling the reign of terror that has engulfed the Southeast.

“Their decisive actions have demonstrably diminished the pervasive influence of terrorism and insecurity in our region. The resultant cessation of the disruptive “sit-at-home” orders, masterminded by Ekpa, represents a significant stride toward stability and progress”..

The group added: “Ohanaeze Ndigbo hereby declares the Southeast’s unwavering readiness to collaborate with Mallam Ribadu, Dr. Matawalle, and General Musa in a concerted effort to permanently eradicate insecurity and terrorism within our region. We pledge our full support in the pursuit of peace and stability.”

Ohanaeze Ndigbo appealed to all Biafra agitators who have been misled by Ekpa into embracing armed struggle to lay down their arms and embrace peace.

“We recognise that many of Ekpa’s followers are educated graduates and young entrepreneurs who were lured by false promises. This marks a renewed clarion call and a rallying cry for all armed Biafra agitators to surrender their arms, emerge from their hiding places, and cease the violence that has plagued the Southeast.

“We assure them that the Igbo leadership will implore the federal government to establish specialised rehabilitation and youth empowerment programs for repentant agitators, thus facilitating their reintegration into society,” Isiguzoro said.