Nwifuru Disappointed as Nominee Rejects  Ebonyi Economic Team Job

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, has expressed disappointment with his nominee and 2023 Labour Party candidate for Abakaliki/Izzi federal constituency, Emmanuel Ezeh, for rejecting the membership of the newly inaugurated Ebonyi Economic Team.

In a statement issued by the governor’s Special Assistant on New Media, Leo Ekene Oketa, the governor noted that “history would remember those who built bridges, not those who walked away from them.”

The nominee, in his letter addressed to the governor, faulted the timing of the appointment as late, despite the fact that he had advised the governor on the need to constitute the Economic Team about two years ago.

However, in a swift reaction, the governor noted that Ezeh’s argument was fundamentally flawed as economic reforms and strategic development are long-term processes, not tied to political calendars.

According to the governor, “In a disappointing but telling development, my beloved brother, Emmanuel Ezeh (IMMACULATE), appointed to the newly inaugurated Ebonyi State Economic Team by Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, has declined the appointment, citing the timing of the team’s constitution, two years into the governor’s tenure, and quite evidently, political affiliation.

“This decision, while within his rights, reveals a troubling mindset that places personal and partisan interest above the collective good of the people. At a time when leaders should rise above party lines to build a better future for Ebonyi State, this kind of political posturing is both regrettable and shortsighted.

“Governance is about service, not sides. The governor’s decision to appoint individuals across states, political, and professional divides was a deliberate gesture of unity and inclusion.

“It was a statesmanlike move to assemble a team of technocrats and patriots, not politicians, who can contribute meaningfully to the long-term industrialization and economic transformation of the state.

“By declining the offer, he has missed a noble opportunity to serve and to be part of something larger than personal or party identity, to put Ebonyi first.

“The timing argument falls flat. Some critics in this media space have attempted to use the timing of the team’s inauguration – two years into the governor’s term- as a basis for rejecting the initiative.

“This argument is fundamentally flawed. Economic reforms and strategic development are long-term processes, not tied to political calendars. Governor Nwifuru chose the right time, after stabilizing key areas of governance and delivering immediate needs to the people, to now launch a forward-looking economic agenda that will outlive his administration. It is both prudent and strategic, not late.”

The governor had inaugurated a 15-member Economic Committee to drive industrialisation in the state.

The committee, headed by former Minister of Power, Prof. Barth Nnaji, is made up of Economists, Industrialists, and technocrats.

Members include Chief Ben Oka, Chief Mrs. Augustina Nwaoma Ekuma, Dr. Joe Abah, High Chief Ituma Chukwuemeka Enviable, Gen. Abel Obi Umahi, Chief Chibuike Orogwu, and Chief Dominic Nwibo.

Others are Chief Elechi Innocent Ojiugwo, Anayo Omoke, Dr. Mark Abani, High Chief Ifeanyi Clement Okorie, Dr. Edward Nkwegu, Mr. Mike Chukwu, while Associate Prof. Ben Uruchi Odoh is to serve as the secretary.

In his charge, Governor Nwifuru explained that to address erratic power supply, harness solid minerals, and assist in the industrialisation drive is the philosophy behind the formation of the committee..

He called on the members to use their wealth of experience in the discharge of the assignment.

“People will commend us for bringing industrialists, technocrats to guide us in the development of our dear state. We are badly challenged. And that is why we must sit down and bring people to guide us. Our manifesto is christened the People’s Charter of Needs.

“We want to industrialise this state. We want to show the world that we have what it takes to do business,” he stated.

The governor particularly requested the committee to guide the government on how to activate NIGERCEM and establish another cement factory.

Nwifuru said: “And also, we are called Salt of the Nation, but we don’t have where we produce salt anywhere in Ebonyi State. We need to establish a Salt production factory.

“We have the issue of power, and I am happy the chairman was a former Minister of Power. We are the only state without the required energy for industrialisation. We want you to address the issue of power through your recommendations.”