FARMING WITH TOXIC PESTICIDES    

Regulatory authorities should vet the inflow of pesticides

While pesticides are vital to the production of healthy food crop, they must be safe and well-regulated. We are concerned by latest reports that pesticides which contain toxic ingredients harmful to both humans and animals are still being imported and used in Nigeria. According to Jochen Lucksheiter, director of Heinrich BÖLL Stiftung Foundation in Nigeria, many of the pesticides that are being used especially by small-scale farmers are those that are in the category of highly toxic pesticides.

Unfortunately, this is a recurring challenge. Last year, a survey found that about 80 per cent of pesticides used by women in some North central states in the country are highly toxic to humans and require additional regulation. The survey was conducted in Nasarawa, Benue, Plateau, and Abuja by Small Scale Women Farmers Organisation of Nigeria and Alliance for Action on Pesticide in Nigeria (AAPN) with support from a German Green Foundation. A similar report in 2021 by AAPN found that 40 per cent of all the pesticides used in Nigeria had been banned by the European Union (EU) due to high toxicity.

About 40 per cent of the registered pesticides in Nigeria have been withdrawn from the European market, partly due to toxicity, persistence, or lack of data. This represents 57 active ingredients in 402 products that are still in use. Some of these, including carbofuran and diazinon, have been found in high levels in green vegetables. This has resulted in negative health, environmental and economic consequences in our country. Available reports indicate that 65 per cent of the active ingredients (26 out of 40) used by farmers in Nigeria as sampled in field studies belong to the group of highly hazardous pesticides (HHPs).

Because the global market for pesticides is highly lucrative, a few well-connected and influential agrochemical companies are expanding their control. At the forefront are European companies like Bayer and BASF. As the largest pesticide export market in the world, EU companies are now investing more in countries like Nigeria, where regulation is lax. Between 2015 and 2019 for instance, about 822 pesticides were registered in Nigeria by NAFDAC of which 515, about 63 per cent, are classified as HHPs. China had the largest share of 50 per cent (244) in the origin of HHPs followed by India (128). Also, between 2020 and 2021, Glyphosate holds the highest share of all imported HHPs (Glyphosate accounts for 67.4 per cent and 53.4 per cent of HHP imports in kilograms and litres respectively). Data obtained confirms that majority of imported and/or registered pesticides in Nigeria are highly hazardous.

As of today, there is no government approved certifying body to standardise products and ensure compliance with the organic production system. Awareness or advocacy on organic agriculture must be raised to de-emphasize conventional agricultural practices. Organic agriculture should be inculcated into the educational curriculum. Specialised institutions involved in training for organic agriculture should be financially supported.

The federal government should facilitate access to certification services for pesticides in the country. The National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) should immediately gazette/roll-out the ‘hazardous pesticides chemicals regulation’ finalised by stakeholders two years ago. The Federal Ministry of Agriculture should also finalise the ‘National Organic Agriculture Policy for Nigeria’ which has been formulated since 2019. Over and above all, the recent pronouncement by the African Union in the development of organic agriculture in the continent, should be implemented at both the national and local level.