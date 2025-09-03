Customs Intercepts Firearms, Ammunition, Industrial Drones at Ogun Border

Eromosele Abiodun

As part of an ongoing offensive to dismantle smuggling networks within the Southwest region of the country, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit, Zone A (FOU A), yesterday in Lagos, announced significant interceptions of firearms, ammunition, and two industrial drones.

Displaying the seized items during a press conference, Head of FOU, Comptroller Mohammed Shuaibu, said its patrol teams, acting on credible intelligence, intercepted a Nissan Almera vehicle suspected of conveying prohibited items via the Ilara bush paths near the border in Ogun State.

According to him, “Upon sighting our officers, the driver and one passenger abandoned the vehicle and fled into the bush to evade arrest. A thorough search of the intercepted vehicle revealed the following items, carefully concealed within second-hand clothing and cartons of spaghetti.”

He stated the intercepted items include: 14 used JOJEF Magnum semi-automatic firearms (designed in Italy) with the following serial numbers: I. 22-0743, II. 602-H22YT-556, III. 602-H22YT-700, IV. 698-H21PT-24 (Pump Action), V. 602-H22YT-586, VI. 602-H22YT-551, VII. 602-H22YT-566, VIII. 19KS-0193, IX. 602-H22YT-415, X. 22-1809, XI. 22-1466, XII. 602-H22YT-642, XIII. 602-H22YT-583 and XIV. 602-H22YT-572.

Others, he added, are: One used Mossberg pump action shotgun (Made in USA) Serial No. P256630, 15 assorted rifles, 4,841 rounds of ammunition, 2 cartons of Danu Spaghetti (20 pieces per carton) and 2 bales and 1 sack of used clothing.

“Additionally, another patrol team made a separate interception of a Volkswagen Sprinter bus suspected to convey drones in a wooden box along the Akure- Ore axis in Ondo State while on a routine patrol. The arrest occurred at about 0910hrs of 9th August 2025.

“Further investigation of the bus confirms the drones to be industrial drones without proper documents. One suspect was arrested in connection with the seizure. The drones, second-hand clothing, and cartons of spaghetti have a duty paid value (DPV) of N377, 110,800.00,” he said.

The interception of the threatening security items, he stressed, underscores the unwavering commitment of the NCSunder the leadership of the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, to disrupt the activities of non-state actors and safeguard national security.

These efforts, he added, reflect the NCS’s dedication to combating smuggling and criminality at Nigeria’s borders while restoring law and order.

“Let me take this opportunity to reiterate that the importation of arms, ammunition, or drones of this nature requires valid approval, permits, and an End User Certificate from the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).

“Any deviation from these regulatory requirements will be treated as a deliberate attempt to undermine national security and will be met with swift and decisive action by all relevant security agencies, including the NCS.

“These kinds of seizures are not achieved without serious planning, intelligence gathering, and tactical execution. I therefore commend the bravery, professionalism, and commitment of our officers, whose efforts made this successful interception possible. The unit remains resolute and vigilant in its mission to suppress smuggling to the barest minimum.

“At a time when our nation faces complex security challenges, it is imperative that all stakeholders remain aligned in our collective efforts to prevent these non-state actors from achieving their criminal objectives.

“I therefore call on all well-meaning Nigerians to report suspicious movements or activities within their communities. Your vigilance is critical to enabling law enforcement agencies to carry out their duties effectively, “he said.

In line with the NCS’s commitment to fostering inter-agency collaboration, the intercepted arms and ammunition will be handed over to the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW) for further investigation and possible prosecution.