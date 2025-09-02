Nigeria Hails Finland’s Conviction of Simon Ekpa on Terrorism-related Crimes

•Says it’s major victory in fight against terror

•Chief of Defence Staff, Fagbemi applaud ruling

•Learn from Finland, NBA, RULAAC tell judges, prosecutors

•Lawyers task govt on security, welfare of citizen

Deji Elumoye, Alex Enumah, Linus Aleke in Abuja and Wale Igbintade in Lagos

The Nigerian government yesterday welcomed the conviction of Biafran irredentist, Simon Ekpa, in Finland for terrorism-related crimes, describing the verdict as a bold step towards justice and a victory against violence.



Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, in a post on his verified X handle, @HMMohammed, described the sentencing of Ekpa to six years’ imprisonment as a major victory for the Nigerian people in the collective fight against terror.



Idris, in the post, stated, “We welcome the news of Simon Ekpa’s conviction by a Finland court for terrorism-related crimes, and his sentencing to six years in prison.



“A major victory for the Nigerian people in the collective fight against terror.”



Similarly, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, applauded the judgement delivered by the Päijät-Häme District Court in Finland.

Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr. Lateef Fagbemi, described the conviction as “good news”.



Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and a civil society organisation, Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC), urged the government to emulate the good example set by the Finnish District Court in convicting and sentencing perpetrators of terrorism.



In its judgement delivered yesterday, the three-member panel of judges ruled that Ekpa incited terrorism, participated in the activities of a terrorist organisation, and exploited his “significant social media following” to spread violent propaganda and destabilise Nigeria’s south-east region between August 2021 and November 2024.



According to Finnish newspaper, Yle, the court held that Ekpa was not merely a commentator but an influential member of a militant separatist movement intent on carving out an independent Biafra state from Nigeria.



The judges found that he issued direct calls to violence on social media platforms, especially X, and encouraged attacks on Nigerian security operatives.

Beyond online incitement, the court further determined that Ekpa facilitated the supply of weapons, explosives, and ammunition to armed groups in Nigeria “through his network of contacts in the region”.



Prosecutors also presented evidence of aggravated tax fraud and breaches of the Attorneys Act, which the court upheld.



Ekpa, who moved to Finland in 2007 as an athlete, had previously been a member of the National Coalition Party (NCP) and once served on Lahti’s public transport board.



He rose to prominence after the extradition of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader Nnamdi Kanu in 2021, when he was appointed lead broadcaster for Radio Biafra.



However, he was later dismissed by IPOB over disagreements regarding operational rules, prompting him to establish a splinter secessionist movement.

From Finland, Ekpa routinely issued “sit-at-home” orders in Nigeria’s South-east and urged violent resistance against authorities.

His directives were frequently disowned by IPOB, which repeatedly sought to distance itself from his activities.



Finnish authorities, working closely with Nigerian security agencies, launched an extensive investigation into Ekpa’s activities.

During police interviews, he denied all charges, including allegations of ordering weapons for separatist groups.



His defence lawyer, Kaarle Gummerus, argued that much of the evidence relied on reports from Nigeria, raising questions about their reliability.

Nevertheless, state prosecutor Sampsa Hakala insisted the case was built on “a great deal of evidence” showing Ekpa’s active online role in supporting terrorism.

While acknowledging difficulties in verifying events that occurred in Africa, prosecutors argued that his coordinated propaganda from Finland constituted terrorism under Finnish law.



Ekpa was arrested in Finland in November 2024.



By March 2025, the Nigerian federal government officially designated him a “terrorism financier.”



The conviction cemented his fall from political activism in Finland to being branded an international security threat.

The verdict represents one of the most high-profile cases in Finland linking local residents to terrorism abroad.

Fagbemi said the conviction was “good news”.



He said the development was a confirmation that Ekpa had influenced and committed heinous crimes against the Nigerian people, especially in the South-east.

The AGF stressed, in a statement he personally signed, “We commend the Finnish authorities for supporting Nigeria in the fight against insecurity and see this as a signal of future collaboration.



“Appropriate further actions would be taken upon receipt and under-studying a copy of the judgment of the court.”



Musa equally applauded the judgement delivered by the Päijät-Häme District Court in Finland.



He described the ruling as a landmark victory in the global effort to combat terrorism and violent extremism, stating that the conviction reinforces the principle that those who incite violence and fund terrorism will be held accountable, regardless of their location.



In a statement celebrating the judgement, signed by Acting Director of Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, the CDS said, “This judgement sends a strong message that there is no safe haven for individuals or groups who sponsor or encourage acts of terror against Nigeria or any other sovereign state.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria commend the Finnish authorities for their diligence in ensuring justice is served.”



Musa extended deep appreciation to Nigerian intelligence agencies and diplomats for their unwavering collaboration and painstaking efforts in providing actionable evidence that led to Ekpa’s conviction.



He stated that the success reflected the power of international cooperation and collaboration in addressing transnational threats.

Musa reaffirmed the armed forces’ resolve to continue working with global partners to dismantle terrorist networks and ensure lasting peace and security across Nigeria.



He called on all Nigerians to remain vigilant and support security agencies in the ongoing fight against insurgency and violent separatist movements.

NBA called on Nigerian judges and prosecutors to take a cue from Finland, following the speedy trial and conviction of Ekpa.



Reacting to the conviction, President of NBA, Mr. Afam Osigwe, SAN, who said he was yet to get the full details of the Finland court judgement, stated that he was very impressed with the short time it took to conclude investigation and trial. Osigwe stated this while presenting the communique from NBA’s Annual General Conference (AGC), which held in Enugu, recently.



“I look at the time it took to do the trial, and the sort of evidence relied on by the court in order for them to arrive at a decision. That should be a lesson for us,” he said.



The NBA president stated that trials took a longer time in Nigeria because “most judges still write longhand” instead of embracing technology. He added that investigators and prosecutors should endeavour to get enough evidence, build up a good case, before going to court.



Osigwe also called on security agencies to rise up to their responsibilities in checking abuse of social media, adding, “Persons who have access to social media should be careful how they utilise them to promote hate or terrorism.”



He said, “We should look at those who are using it to provide ethnic hatred, to promote terrorism, and get hold of such, and try them,” rather than filing cyber-bullying charge against citizens in political matters.



Similarly, RULAAC urged the government to emulate the good example set by the Finnish District Court in convicting and sentencing perpetrators of terrorism.

Executive Director of RULAAC, Okechukwu Nwanguma, in a statement yesterday, said the sentencing of Ekpa was both a welcome development and a sobering reminder of the Nigerian government’s chronic failure to confront insecurity and hold perpetrators of violence accountable at home.



According to Nwanguma, “Ekpa, who styled himself as the ‘Prime Minister of the Biafra Government in Exile,’ exploited the pains and frustrations in Nigeria’s South-east to incite violence, mobilise armed groups, and promote bloodshed through social media.



“The Finnish court found that his activities crossed the line from political agitation to terrorism — organising armed groups, facilitating weapons acquisition, and urging his followers to commit crimes in Nigeria.”



He stressed that the fact that justice was delivered not in Nigeria but in faraway Finland was deeply telling.



The executive director added, “A foreign government investigated, prosecuted, and convicted a man for sponsoring terrorism that has killed and maimed Nigerians, while our own authorities looked away.



“This is not only an indictment of Simon Ekpa but also of a Nigerian state that continues to play politics with terrorism, corruption, and insecurity.

“We have seen this pattern before. The UK tried and sentenced James Ibori, a former Nigerian governor, for corruption — even as the EFCC and Nigerian courts prevaricated and allowed him to escape justice at home.



“Now, Finland has done what Nigeria failed to do with Ekpa: hold him accountable for his role in the violence that has devastated communities in the South-east.”

Nwanguma, however, regretted that those who orchestrated violence locally — whether in the guise of “unknown gunmen,” political thugs, or militias — were hardly ever investigated, let alone prosecuted.



He lamented that ordinary citizens, journalists, and peaceful protesters, rather than actual criminals, bore the brunt of police and military crackdowns in Nigeria.

Nwanguma said the Nigerian government could not continue to outsource justice to foreign jurisdictions.



He stated, “It must demonstrate the political will to investigate, prosecute, and punish terrorism and corruption at home — no matter who is involved. Selective justice and impunity only fuel the cycle of violence and erode public trust in institutions.”



He explained that Ekpa’s conviction should serve both as vindication for his countless victims in the South-east and as a wake-up call to the Nigerian authorities, as justice delayed was not only justice denied, it was justice outsourced.



Meanwhile, NBA faulted the invitation of awardees of the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) by the Department of State Services.



According to the body, sending a confidential report in respect of each of the awardees would have been enough instead of the grilling of the nominees.

“It does not require DSS inviting them,” said Osigwe. He added, “Unfortunately, our members went there without informing us.”



NBA Life Bencher and former General Secretary, Aare Olumuyiwa Akinboro, SAN, had condemned the clearance of awardees by DSS, stating that it undermines the independence of the legal profession.



However, the Supreme Court, in its response, had pointed out that the screening was in line with Paragraph 23 (2) of the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee Guidelines, the body conferring the SAN rank on the lawyers.



But NBA said the job of DSS should not go beyond sending confidential report on a nominee, because most of the information had already been volunteered by the lawyers themselves, including report from judges before whom the lawyers appeared.



“Court records are there, heads of courts also write confidential report,” Osigwe added.



Furthermore, NBA dismissed cries in some quarters over the role played by some new wigs during the conference.



Some lawyers had raised eyebrows over the roles played by former Kogi Senator, Dino Melaye, former aviation minister and former Chairman of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Osita Chidoka, and rights activists, Mr. Deji Adeyanju.



Osigwe, who was flanked by NBA General Secretary, Dr. Mobolaji Ojibara, spokesperson Bridget Edokwe, and other executives, stated that the decision was part of the body’s campaign to ensure an inclusive bar. He insisted NBA will not shy away from allowing young lawyers to speak at its conferences.

Osigwe pointed out that while Melaye spoke from the standpoint of his legislative oversight functions at the National Assembly, Chidoka, as a former minister and head of FRSC, was well qualified to speak at the conference.



Reacting to the issue of seniority at the bar, Osigwe said, “I’m not the most senior SAN.”



He stated that wisdom did not lie with age, stressing that people who have anything to offer would always be given the opportunity to do so. He added that young lawyers constituted majority of attendees at the conference.



Speaking on the outcome of the recent AGC, Osigwe stated that the conference, among others, observed as follows, “There is a growing divide between the affluent and the underprivileged in Nigerian society.



“Many Nigerian laws are outdated and do not reflect contemporary societal realities.



“The poor are often denied legal recourse due to financial constraints and other systemic barriers.



“There is a need for the legal professions to guide society in the direction of legal reform, social justice, and the rule of law.”



Part of the resolutions/recommendations made at the conference was the call on NBA to lead the charge in modernising the legal system to enhance the delivery of justice and alignment with international best practices.



The body, while charging both the federal government and state governments to ensure implementation of the minimum wage, assured that it would lead by example by ensuring law firms payed their staff above the minimum wage.