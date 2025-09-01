PLATEAU’S NEW DAWN

Governor Mutfwang is breathing fresh air into the health sector, writes GYANG BERE

In the heart of Plateau State, a new dawn is breaking in the health sector, one of hope, transformation, and renewed commitment to the well-being of citizens, especially the vulnerable in rural communities. At the center of this revolution stands Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, a visionary leader whose passion for service and dedication to humanity are redefining what accessible, affordable, and quality healthcare means for the people.

For Governor Mutfwang, leadership is about responsibility, not excuses. His results-driven approach has instilled a sense of security and hope among citizens. The difference is visible: in lives saved, in hospitals revitalized, and in communities that once despaired but now begin to hope again. Under his watch, healthcare is no longer seen as a privilege but as a fundamental right for every Plateau citizen.

In less than two years, the health sector has witnessed a remarkable turnaround. Neglected hospitals have been revived with modern equipment; medical records are being digitized; and an effective emergency response system is now in place to deliver swift, coordinated action during crises.

At the heart of Jos, the Plateau Specialist Hospital stands as a flagship of this transformation. The recruitment of 22 new specialist consultants, ranging from Urology, Cardiology, and Pediatrics to Psychiatry, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Orthopedics, Ophthalmology, and Pathology has breathed new life into the hospital. Patient satisfaction has improved, service delivery has expanded, and outcomes are visibly better.

To build capacity for the future, Residency Training Programs have been scaled up in Surgery, Pediatrics, Internal Medicine, and Gynecology. This is part of a deliberate strategy to reposition the Specialist Hospital into a full-fledged teaching hospital, improving healthcare training and expanding access to specialized care.

Systemic challenges have not been ignored. Chronic water shortages at the hospital were solved through a complete overhaul of the reticulation and storage system. Renovations of critical facilities such as the Administrative Block and Emergency Pediatric Unit have improved both staff working conditions and patient care. Staff welfare has been prioritized, while security and energy reliability have been strengthened with solar-powered floodlights, surveillance cameras, and a solar mini-farm.

The transformation is not limited to Jos. General hospitals across Plateau State from Riyom to Shendam, Mangu to Pankshin, Kanke to Barkin-Ladi, and Dadin Kowa to Mabudi are being restored to dignity. Equipped with new X-ray and ultrasound machines, stocked with affordable medicines, and staffed with renewed personnel, these hospitals now restore confidence to rural communities once neglected.

A groundbreaking milestone has been the establishment of the Plateau State Drugs and Medical Commodities Management Agency (PS-DMCMA). With a newly commissioned state-of-the-art pharma-grade warehouse built to international Good Storage Practices, fake and substandard drugs are being eliminated from circulation.

The facility, equipped with temperature-controlled storage zones and advanced inventory systems, ensures safe, timely, and equitable distribution of quality medicines to hospitals and clinics. Beyond this, the agency is working with partners to strengthen procurement systems, explore local pharmaceutical manufacturing, and promote transparency in the medical supply chain. Plateau is fast becoming a model for healthcare logistics and drug regulation in Nigeria.

The launch of a functional state ambulance service has been a game-changer. It ensures timely access to critical care, particularly in hard-to-reach rural areas, reducing preventable deaths across all 17 local government areas.

Healthcare coverage has expanded rapidly. Enrollment in the Plateau State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency grew from 93,605 in May 2023 to over 208,550 by March 2024. Through the Mutfwang Care Initiative, more than 9,000 vulnerable citizens — including the elderly and retired public servants — are now receiving free and reliable healthcare.

Maternal and child health has improved under the IMPACT (Improving Child and Maternal Health Project). Immunization coverage is rising, mortality rates are dropping, and Primary Health Centres are being renovated, solar-powered, and digitized. Expectant mothers can now deliver safely in well-equipped facilities.

The fight against malaria has also recorded impressive success. With 207 motorbikes distributed to frontline health workers, community outreach has intensified, cutting malaria prevalence among children under five from 35.8% to 15% in less than two years, a remarkable achievement.

Governor Mutfwang’s vision goes beyond today’s needs. Plans are underway to establish a Department of Medicine at Plateau State University, Bokkos, to train future doctors and consolidate Plateau’s reputation as a hub of medical excellence.

At the 11th Plateau State Council on Health with the theme, “Repositioning the Plateau State Health System Towards Universal Health Coverage (UHC)”, the administration reaffirmed its commitment to building an inclusive, resilient healthcare system capable of achieving Universal Health coverage.

For Governor Mutfwang, Universal Health Coverage is not just a policy goal, it is a solemn promise: that no Plateau citizen, regardless of geography, income, or status, should be denied access to quality healthcare or pushed into poverty because of medical expenses.

As Governor Mutfwang himself put it:

“We are not just building hospitals; we are building confidence. We are not just treating ailments; we are restoring hope.”

This health revolution is not just a catalogue of projects, it is a story of healing, of restoring trust, and of putting people first. It is about Healing the Plateau, helping the helpless, giving dignity to the vulnerable, and laying the foundation for a healthier, stronger, and more resilient state.

Indeed, under Governor Mutfwang’s leadership, the time has come and The Time Is Now for Plateau to shine.

Bere is the Director of Press and Public Affairs to the Executive Governor of Plateau State