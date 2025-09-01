NCDMB, NGOs Moves to Tap Local Contents for Oil, Gas Industries with STEM Training on Robotics for Secondary Schools 

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) and three nongovernmental organizations have concluded a 16-week STEM training on robotics for selected secondary schools in four states of the Niger Delta region.

The training was geared towards encouraging students to explore complex concepts in physics, mathematics and computer science in a tangible and engaging manner.

Ozolua Grammar School in Ologbo, Edo State emerged winner of the 16 weeks STEM training on Robotics while Iwere Secondary School, Koko in Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State came second while Nana Model College Warri in Warri South Local Government took third position during the grand finale of the programme held last weekend at Effurun in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State.

The 16-Week programme with the Theme: “Robotics for a Sustainable and Inclusive Skilled Economy” was sponsored by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) in conjunction with Contego Servo, Odyssey Educational Foundation, and Phoenixgirls Tech Foundation.

Students were drawn from Community Secondary School, Kalio-Ama Okrika and Community Secondary School, Rumuoro Ogbakiri Emuoha, both in Rivers State; Ozolua Grammer School, Ologbo; Ajoki Secondary School, Ajoki, both in Edo State; Okotie Eboh Grammar School, Sapele, Iwere College Koko and Nana Model College, Warri in Delta State, while CSS Okutukutu/Etegwe and Epie National High School Kpansia were from Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

Addressing the grand finale of the programme, an official of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Mr. Weyinmi Ebiyon said the training, sponsored by the board, was designed to enhance quality of education in the country.

He commended the resource persons and trainers from Contego Servo, Odyssey Educational Foundation, Phoenix Girls Tech Foundation for the training.

“On behalf of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board I thank the board that has put this together. Let’s us put into use the knowledge acquired from here”, he added.

Delta State Commissioner for Secondary Schools, Mrs. Rose Ezewu, commended the NCDMB and the consultants for putting the training together for young students.

While commending the resource persons and trainers from Contego servo, Odyssey educational foundation, Phoenixgirls Tech Foundation for the training, she assured that the state government will key into the programme to elevate the knowledge of students in the state in areas of STEM Robotic education.

Chief Executive Officer of Phoenixgirls Tech Foundation and Consultant to NCDMB, Dr. Elizabeth Jumoke Eterigho said the 16-week STEM hands-on training was a program on Robotics for a Sustainable and Inclusive Skilled Economy.

“Robotics is more than just a tool for learning; it is a gateway to understanding the world around us. Through robotics, students can explore complex concepts in physics, mathematics, and computer science in a tangible and engaging manner”, she said.

Dr. Eterigho noted that robotics encourages experimentation, innovation, and critical thinking noting that these were skills that were essential for the 21st-century workforce.

“Over the past four months, we have embarked on an inspiring journey of discovery, innovation, and empowerment. Teachers and students from various secondary schools have come together not only to learn the fundamentals of robotics, programming, and applied STEM, but also to envision a future where knowledge translates into skills, and skills translate into solutions.

“The projects and prototypes they will showcase today are not just exercises in robotics; they are expressions of creativity, teamwork, and determination that reflect the power of STEM education in shaping lives and societies”, she added.

Dr. Eterigho noted that the program showed that when given the opportunity, “our young people can dream, design, and deliver solutions that matter. It’s been about inclusivity. We have witnessed how both boys and girls can thrive equally when given the right opportunities, and how teachers can be transformed into facilitators of innovation rather than mere transmitters of knowledge.

“Together, we are laying the foundation for an economy that values skills, sustainability, and inclusiveness. This is what the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has done, the sole sponsor of this programme”, she added.

She commended the resilience of the participants, the commitment of teachers and the vision of partners that made the training possible adding “You are the true drivers of change. As we close this phase of learning, let us open a new chapter of application.

“Let us go back to our schools, our classrooms, and our communities with the conviction that STEM is not just a subject — it is a tool for solving real problems and building a sustainable future”, she added.

Highlights of the Grand Finale were exhibition of various innovations ranging from fire alarms, fire fighting machine and smart traffic light with bar to save lives of traffic officials and beating the traffic light displayed by the students.