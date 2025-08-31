  • Sunday, 31st August, 2025

UK Initiates Policy to Cut Net Migration, Bans over 100 Occupations from Foreign Recruitment

Nigeria | 1 minute ago

The United Kingdom Government has announced sweeping new restrictions on overseas recruitment, barring more than 100 occupations from being filled by foreign workers as part of its drive to cut net migration.
The Home Office disclosed the policy shift in a statement on X yesterday morning, saying it was focused on opening up opportunities for British workers while reshaping the visa system.


“Cutting net migration means getting the fundamentals right.
“More than 100 occupations are no longer eligible for overseas recruitment – opening up more jobs for British workers. A fairer, skills-focused system is now taking shape,” the Home Office wrote.

This development marks the latest move by the Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, who took office on July 5, 2024, following Labour’s landslide victory.

