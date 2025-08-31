Troops Kill 12 Terrorists in Borno, Recover Arms, Ammunition

Troops of Joint Task Force, North East ‘Operation Hadin Kai’ (OPHK) have again neutralised 12 members of suspected Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists after successful operations at various locations of Mafa Local Government Area in Borno State.

Mafa in Borno Central Senatorial District is about a 59.8 km drive from Maiduguri, the state capital.

Sources revealed yesterday that apart from killing the terrorists, assorted arms and ammunition were recovered by troops and some local security outfits whose spirits and morale remained high at the frontline/areas of engagement.

Confirming the incident, a reliable security personnel, who is not authorised to talk to the press, said the troops of OPHK during the offensive, cleared Tamsu Ngamdu, Dalakaleri, and Gaza of terrorists’ activities. Significantly, troops on arrival at a suspected terrorist’s location at Loskori Kura, made contact, where 12 insurgents were neutralised after a heavy gun duel.

His words: “The troops of Operation HADIN KAI, supported by local security outfits, have eliminated 12 ISWAP insurgents in a long-range offensive commando operations backed by ISR of the Air Component Command conducted from 29 – 30 August 2025.

“Troops during the offensive cleared Tamsu Ngamdu, Dalakaleri, and Gaza in Mafa of terrorists’ activities. Significantly, troops on arrival at a suspected terrorist’s location at Loskori Kura, made contact, where 12 insurgents were neutralised after a heavy gun duel.

“Troops recovered 8 AK-47 rifles and 8 AK-47 rifle magazines fully loaded with 7.62mm rounds of ammunition.

An assorted cache of drugs and medical supplies used by the terrorists was also recovered by the resilient and dogged troops. The military authorities have lauded the troops for the renewed vigour and urged the Theatre to sustain the onslaught.”