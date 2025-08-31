ON A DIFFERENT PATH

Uba Sani delivers with quiet efficiency,argues LADI OGUNDELE

The governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, has remained consistently in the news, and always for the right reasons. A seasoned human rights crusader who spent decades fighting for the liberation of the people and advancing progressive causes, he has carried that same philosophy into government. To him, power is not a weapon for intimidation or self aggrandizement, but a sacred tool to provide a better life for the citizenry. This ethos runs through every strand of his administration since assuming office as the chief executive of one of Nigeria’s most influential northern states.

Uba Sani quickly set himself apart as a calm, level-headed, and inclusive leader, one whose humility and pragmatism have struck a chord with the people. Today, two years into his tenure, Governor Sani’s exemplary governance is being hailed as decidedly different. Governor Uba Sani’s leadership temperament contrasts sharply with the combative and often abrasive style that came to define El-Rufai’s time in power. Sani has cultivated a reputation for calmness, humility, and approachability. This change in tone is not cosmetic. It has reshaped the atmosphere of governance in Kaduna.

Stakeholders, from traditional rulers to community leaders and even opposition voices, now feel they have a seat at the table. It is no surprise that many describe Uba Sani as a “listening governor,” one who prioritises dialogue over diktat, inclusion over isolation. One of the most remarkable hallmarks of Sani’s government is its inclusivity. Kaduna is one of Nigeria’s most diverse states, with complex ethnic and religious dynamics. Indeed, Uba Sani has made inclusivity the cornerstone of his administration.

His appointments cut across ethno-religious lines, his policies are people-centered, and he deliberately fosters dialogue between communities. The effect has been palpable: tensions have reduced, communities feel represented, and the culture of suspicion that once simmered has given way to a renewed sense of belonging. Perhaps the most striking area of contrast with the past is in education. Uba Sani has opted for a more measured, human-centered approach. His administration has invested in renovating schools, recruiting qualified teachers, and providing learning materials. Model schools are being built across local governments, and partnerships with development agencies are being leveraged to enhance vocational and technical education. The focus is on access, quality, and inclusivity, not shock therapy. Parents and students alike now speak of a rejuvenated education sector, one that inspires hope rather than fear. In healthcare, too, the difference is clear.

Uba Sani has scaled up investments, focusing on primary healthcare centres in rural areas, upgrading secondary facilities, and ensuring a steady supply of drugs and personnel. Maternal and child health programmes have received special attention, and there is renewed energy in the fight against preventable diseases. Importantly, the governor’s approach is community-based, ensuring that interventions reach those who need them most. Besides, Governor Sani has moved beyond photo ops in agriculture. His administration has rolled out targeted support for smallholder farmers, improved access to farm inputs, and encouraged mechanisation. Partnerships with agribusiness investors are yielding fruit, with programmes designed to link farmers to markets and agroprocessing hubs.

The emphasis is clear: agriculture must not only feed Kaduna but also generate wealth and employment. Rural communities are beginning to feel the impact of this shift. Perhaps no issue defines Kaduna’s challenges more starkly than security. Uba Sani has chosen a different path. His calm diplomacy, constant engagement with security agencies, and inclusive community dialogue have begun to yield results. While challenges remain, as they do across the Northwest, there is an undeniable improvement in both perception and reality of security under his watch. Communities report greater collaboration with local vigilantes, herders and farmers are sitting together to resolve disputes, and the cycle of reprisal attacks is gradually slowing. Kaduna is not yet the oasis of peace it should be, but the trajectory under Uba Sani inspires confidence.

The real climax of these differences came in the recent bye-election in Kaduna. The ruling APC, under Uba Sani’s stewardship, swept the polls, trouncing the ADC, a coalition platform promoted by El-Rufai and his allies. For many observers, this was more than an electoral win. It was a referendum on leadership styles. The people chose the calm, inclusive, people-centred governance of Uba Sani over the combative politics of his predecessor. The result sent a clear message: Kaduna prefers peace to provocation, progress to posturing. Leadership is more than building roads or passing policies. It is about the spirit with which governance is conducted, the atmosphere it creates, and the legacies it leaves behind. El-Rufai’s legacy is that of a bold reformer, unafraid to ruffle feathers, but often leaving behind division and resentment. Uba Sani’s emerging legacy is of a unifier, a leader who governs with humility, listens with empathy, and delivers with quiet efficiency. In education, healthcare, agriculture, and security, Uba Sani is making steady progress. Kaduna today feels different. It feels calmer, fairer, and more hopeful. Credit goes to a governor who has chosen a different path — one defined by results. As the state continues its journey, it is becoming increasingly clear that Uba Sani represents not only a new style of leadership but also a better kind of Kaduna.

Ogundele writes from Abuja