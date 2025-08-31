N’ Delta Youths Berate IYC’s Call For Ojulari’s Sack, Label Protest ‘Kangaroo Show’

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Youth leaders from the Niger Delta region have condemned the call for the removal of the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari, describing it as an ‘aberration’ and a politically motivated move.

The leaders, under the aegis of Host Communities Producing Oil, Gas and Pipeline Impacted States’ Youth Council of Nigeria (HOSTCONYCN), were reacting to a recent protest led by the President of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) in Abuja, Jonathan Lokpobri.

Lokpobri’s group had demanded Ojulari’s sack, alleging underperformance and mismanagement at NNPCL.

However, the HOSTCONYCN leaders dismissed the protest as a ‘kangaroo arrangement’ by corrupt individuals bent on destabilizing the oil sector reforms.

At a simultaneous press briefing held in Warri and a counter-protest staged in Abuja weekend, HOSTCONYCN members, wielding placards with inscriptions such as ‘Jonathan Lokpobri is an imposter’ and ‘Thank you, President Tinubu for Engr. Bayo Ojulari,’ declared their support for the NNPCL boss and President Bola Tinubu’s reform agenda.

The National President of HOSTCONYCN, Comrade Emmanuel Fiawei Pathfinder, stated that the protest lacked credibility and accused Lokpobri of being ‘sponsored to sabotage’ the renewed reforms taking root in the petroleum industry.

“That call for Ojulari’s removal is not just uncalled for, it’s an aberration. We, the true youth representatives of the Niger Delta, totally disassociate ourselves from such an irresponsible move. Engr. Ojulari has brought transparency and efficiency into NNPCL. In under four months, he has overseen the remittance of over N20 trillion to the federal account and significantly raised crude oil output from 1.3 million to nearly 2 million barrels per day,” he stated.

Pathfinder acknowledged Ojulari’s collaboration with community-based security groups and law enforcement, noting that the results of such synergy were visible in increased oil production and reduced theft.

Also speaking in Abuja, the National Secretary of HOSTCONYCN, Dr. AK Etta Peters, lambasted the IYC faction’s protest, describing it as the handiwork of ‘kleptomaniac bureaucrats’ threatened by Ojulari’s anti-corruption stance.

“We are witnessing a fightback by those who have looted the oil sector for years. They’re uncomfortable with the reforms and the transparency under Ojulari. This is not about youth interest, it is about protecting a corrupt cartel,” Peters said.

He further stressed that the IYC does not speak for the entire Niger Delta, which comprises over 140 ethnic nationalities.

“One ethnic group cannot claim to represent us all. The IYC’s action is both mischievous and misleading,” he stated.

The HOSTCONYCN leadership therefore issued a vote of confidence in Ojulari, praising his ‘transformational leadership’ and urging President Tinubu to stay the course on reforms that are beginning to bear fruit.

The group also reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), emphasizing its significance to the development of host communities.

In a final message to the presidency, Pathfinder and Peters jointly appealed: “Do not be distracted by paid agents of destabilization. We, the real Niger Delta youth leaders, are solidly behind your administration’s efforts to reform and reposition the oil and gas sector for national development.”