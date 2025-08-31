Kwara Needs More of AbdulRazaq’s Attention

The stories emanating from Kwara State lately are depressing. Many communities, especially in Kwara South senatorial district, have been deserted by residents due to incessant bandits’ attacks.

The situation is made worse by the emergence of a new terrorist group, Mahmuda, which has been terrorising communities in the state, killing, maiming and raping residents.

Recently, residents of Lafiagi in Edu Local Government Area (LGA) of the state took to the streets to protest against what they described as the worsening insecurity in their communities. They lamented that they had been faced with repeated cases of kidnapping and killings.

The protest was triggered by persistent attacks and a lack of effective response from local and state authorities.

The protesters, predominantly youths from the area, voiced frustration over what they termed as government’s inaction in the face of continued violence.

Lafiagi and neighbouring communities have experienced several abductions in recent weeks, with multiple residents still being held captive.

Families of the victims have reportedly paid substantial ransoms to secure the release of their loved ones.

The protesters were seen in a video clip chanting solidarity songs and waving placards, demanding urgent intervention to curb the bloodshed and abductions disrupting daily activities.

There was a report that the group recently warned residents of Duruma village in Baruten LGA of an impending violent attack and it was carried out effortlessly.

The state governor, Governor AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq, is the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF). He is accused by the opposition elements in the state of always travelling to Abuja, to attend presidential events or that of the NGF, while his state is burning.

Residents of the state believe that these attacks can only be contained when the governor stays at home and strategises with security agencies and vigilante groups to deal with the situation.