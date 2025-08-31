Kano Farmers, CSOs Ask FG to Ban GMO, Demand Promotion of Agroecology as Alternative

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

Kano farmers’ associations, in collaboration with the Health of Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF), have cautioned the federal government and other farmers’ groups against adopting genetically modified organisms (GMOs) as a solution for food security and soil restoration.

After a two-day practical agroecology training and stakeholders’ engagement in Kano, the groups described the adoption of GMOs and synthetic pesticides as a false solution to the food and climate crises.

The groups, in collaboration with Surge Africa and the GMO-Free Nigeria Alliance, said agrochemicals are causing severe health issues for farmers, including respiratory illness, kidney disease, and cancer, with 75% of Nigerian women farmers affected by pesticide exposure.

Director of Surge Africa, Nasreen Al-Amin, stated during the engagement, “Adopting GMOs and synthetic pesticides is a false solution to the food and climate crises. What Kano needs is investment in agroecology, which empowers farmers, protects biodiversity, and ensures safe, healthy food for its people.”

A poll conducted at the meeting revealed that 100% of the participants supported a nationwide ban on GMOs, and jointly submitted a petition to the Kano State Government to stop the use of GMOs in the state.

A ban on GMOs to safeguard indigenous seeds, farmer livelihoods, and ecosystems. A ban on harmful pesticides and withdrawal of hazardous chemicals from circulation. Increased investment in agroecology and organic farming, scaling up farmer-led solutions for food security and soil restoration.

“Agrochemicals are causing severe health issues for farmers, including respiratory illness, kidney disease, and cancer, with 75% of Nigerian women farmers affected by pesticide exposure.”

“A 2020 tragedy in Benue, where over 270 died from pesticide-contaminated water, warns of similar risks in Kano. Environmentally. Pesticides are decimating pollinators and soil fertility, and alarmingly, 48% of Nigerian-registered pesticides are banned in Europe.

In her presentation, Mrs. Joyce Brown of HOMEF cited scientific reports linking GMO consumption to cancer, liver and kidney damage, immune disorders, and birth defects. She also provided evidence of soil degradation caused by GMO crops in the country.