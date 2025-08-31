FG Inaugurates Boards of Three Regional Development Commissions, Charges Them to Deliver Tangible Results

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja

The federal government yesterday inaugurated the governing boards and management teams of three newly established development commissions for the South-south, South-west, and North-central regions, with a charge to deliver tangible results that align with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.



The ceremony, presided over by the Minister of Regional Development, Mr. Abubakar Momoh, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja, marked a significant step in what government officials described as the institutionalisation of regional development as a tool for national stability and economic growth.

Momoh said the inauguration was not merely symbolic but carried weighty expectations for millions of Nigerians in the three regions.



He warned the boards against embarking on “unrealistic projects motivated by personal and selfish gains,” insisting that their work must reflect people-oriented programmes.

“Your role isn’t just about distributing funds or managing projects; it’s about rebuilding trust in governance by delivering results that truly improve lives.

“This will only be attainable if you demonstrate the highest ethical standards, fairness, and transparency,” the minister added.



He revealed that the ministry had signed a Performance Bond with the president on assigned deliverables tied to the government’s 80 priority areas, and that the new boards would also be required to sign similar bonds to guarantee accountability.

The Minister of State for Regional Development, Uba Maigari Ahmadu, described the commissions as a deliberate attempt to bridge regional inequalities and harness local advantages.

“The establishment of these commissions is not just an administrative exercise. It is a strategic move to address developmental gaps, leverage regional strengths, and create opportunities for growth across our six geopolitical zones,” he said.



Ahmadu further urged the boards to serve as “catalysts for infrastructure renewal, social empowerment, and economic diversification,” while committing to prudent use of public resources.

In her remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Mary Ada Ogbe, commended President Tinubu for what she called “a visionary step in institutionalising regional development as a driver of national prosperity.” She noted that four other commissions under the ministry — including the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and North-East Development Commission (NEDC) — had already commenced operations.

The House of Representatives, represented by Hon. Felix Uche Nwaeke, warned the new appointees against mismanaging scarce resources.



“You should only embark on projects that are properly funded and that directly impact ordinary Nigerians,” he cautioned, while assuring the National Assembly’s support in oversight and legislation to strengthen the commissions.

State governments and other dignitaries, including representatives of the governors of Nasarawa and Plateau states, attended the event.