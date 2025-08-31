Air Peace Boss, Allen Onyema’s Ingenuity

Air Peace boss, Allen Onyema, is usually driven by an abiding quest to change the lives of his compatriots for the better. No one would tar him with the brush of a wheeler-dealer in his day-to-day business activities.

The aviation top guru has established himself as a businessman of note who holds a special place among the class of businessmen in Africa; he is blessed with unequalled business wisdom and ingenuity to see opportunities where others see nothing. This, among other things, has set him far apart from many ordinary business magnates across the continent of Africa.

He has proven himself as formidable in the sector and left his imprint wherever he finds himself, placing himself atop the pecking order in Nigeria’s aviation industry.

The Anambra State-born, known for scoring many firsts, is ready to score yet another first.

Onyema, last Tuesday, hinted that Air Peace airline has secured approval to commence direct passenger flights between Lagos and São Paulo under the Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) signed between Nigeria and Brazil.

The agreement was concluded in Brasília on Monday by Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, and Brazil’s Minister of Ports and Airports, Silvio Filhos, in the presence of Presidents Bola Tinubu and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Onyema described the Lagos–São Paulo route as “long overdue” and a significant boost for Nigeria’s aviation sector. He stated that the airline would start with three weekly flights, with plans to increase frequency as demand and operational conditions allow.

The service, scheduled, he added, will begin by late November 2025, and will mark the first direct connection between both countries by a Nigerian carrier.