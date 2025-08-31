284,000 People Missing Worldwide, ICRC Cries Out

No fewer than 284,000 persons were declared missing by their families worldwide, according to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

The Head of Sub Delegation, ICRC Maiduguri Field Office, Diana Japaridza, made this known at a gathering in unity and compassion to commemorate the International Day of the Disappeared yesterday in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

The event was organised by the (ICRC), Maiduguri field office.

Japaridza, who expressed their concern, said ICRC had joined with families of the missing to honour missing persons, including victims of enforced disappearance, and to stand in solidarity with their family members.

“The issue of missing people is one of the most devastating and long-lasting consequences of armed conflict and other violence, disasters, and migration.

“Across the world, hundreds of thousands of individuals are missing – many never return and are never heard from again, leaving families shattered and searching for answers.

“By the end of 2024, more than 284,000 people from all over the world were registered as missing with the Family Links Network of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.

“In Nigeria, the ICRC has registered around 24,000 active cases of missing persons since 2014, when the conflict peaked.

“This number, ICRC’s highest caseload in Africa, likely represents only a fraction of the total number of persons missing in the country.

“More than half were children at the time they disappeared,” she explained.

Japaridza also said that the ICRC acknowledged the immense impact of the missing persons on society and on the families.

“It disrupts the fabric of communities, hinders reconciliation, and impedes social and economic progress.

“The weight of this issue often falls on the shoulders of the families, who tirelessly seek answers throughout their lifetimes.

“Today, many families are still living in uncertainty, causing agony and unspeakable suffering.

“We hope that today’s gathering helps authorities, communities, and society-at-large acknowledge your plight.

“As we stand here united on this solemn occasion, let us draw strength from each other and from the collective determination we share,” she said.

According to her, the event was a testament to their unwavering spirit and resilience, adding that ICRC hoped that these families would receive the answers they deserved.

“As we commemorate the International Day of the Disappeared, let us pledge to continue standing together, weaving stories of remembrance and resilience until every missing person’s story finds its ending,” Japaridza added.

Also speaking, the state Commissioner for Education, Mr. Lawal Wakilbe, expressed deep concern to the families over their pains and agony regarding the loss of their beloved ones and reassured them of his Ministry’s full support in the event of any needs.

Wakilbe, who was represented by Hajiya Zainab Mustapha, a Senior Special Assistant to Governor Babagana Zulum on education, also called on the families to continue to pray for God’s intervention toward the reappearance of the missing persons and possible reunion with their families.