Zenith at 35: Honouring Loyalty, Celebrating Legacy

At 35, Zenith Bank Plc stands tall, not just as one of Nigeria’s leading financial institutions, but as a symbol of resilience, innovation, and loyalty, writes Oluchi Chibuzor

Zenith Bank Plc’s recent 35th anniversary celebration was more than a corporate milestone. It was a testament to a legacy carefully built on trust, vision, and the enduring relationships with customers, staff, and communities. Few institutions in Nigeria’s banking history have been able to maintain such a consistent trajectory of growth, even through decades of economic turbulence and shifting market realities.

The story of Zenith is, in many ways, the story of Nigeria’s banking revolution. From the days of manual ledgers and long queues, Zenith embraced technology, professionalism, and global best practices, setting a pace that reshaped customer expectations and industry standards. Its success did not come by chance, but through deliberate choices and a culture of excellence that positioned it as a leader in financial intermediation and corporate governance.

Yet beyond the numbers, balance sheets, and branch expansions lies a deeper narrative, which is the human story. Zenith’s legacy is not only written in financial statements, but in the loyalty of its pioneer customers, the dedication of its long-serving staff, and the communities it has touched through its operations and corporate social responsibility initiatives.

It was this human story that took centre stage at the bank’s 35th anniversary, marked with a commemorative Chairman’s Dinner at the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Friday, August 15, 2025. Amidst the pomp and pageantry, the bank honoured pioneer customers and presented commemorative plaques to staff who had served meritoriously for 25 years or more, a fitting tribute to the loyalty and commitment that continue to define Zenith’s enduring legacy.

The ceremony brought together key stakeholders of the bank, including customers, staff (past and present), regulators, partners, and friends, who all came together to celebrate 35 years of excellent and innovative banking services that has propelled the banking giant to the peak of Nigeria’s financial industry.

Among the eminent personalities who graced the occasion were the Vice President Kashim Shettima; Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Governor of Ondo State, Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa; Governor of Taraba State, Dr. Agbu Kefas; Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Zulum; Governor of Delta, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, who was ably represented by the Deputy Governor, Monday Onyeme; Alhaji Aliko Dangote, and former Governors Peter Obi and Udom Emmanuel (also an alumnus of Zenith Bank).

In her welcome address, the Group Managing Director/ Chief Executive of Zenith Bank Plc, Dame Dr. Adaora Umeoji, applauded the Founder and Chairman, Jim Ovia, for his foundational role in building the structures for what has today become a shining example of excellence in the Nigerian banking industry and a globally recognised financial institution.

She described him as “the Godfather of modern banking and the Nostradamus of our time, who through sheer tenacity, foresight, and uncompromising integrity transformed a modest vision into the financial powerhouse we celebrate today.”

She noted that the bank currently boasts of a market capitalisation of N3 trillion, putting it above many other banks in the country.

“In just 35 years, Zenith Bank has grown from humble beginnings in a converted residential building to become a shining example of excellence in the Nigerian banking industry and a globally recognised financial institution.

“Zenith Bank is the most profitable bank in Nigeria, setting the standard for financial performance. Our tier-1 capital has remained the largest in the Nigerian banking industry for 16 consecutive years, demonstrating our unwavering financial strength and stability.

“We have a shareholders’ fund of N4.44 trillion, the highest in the Nigerian banking industry, reflecting investor trust and confidence. Our market capitalisation stands at three trillion naira, one of the largest in the Nigerian banking industry, showcasing our market leadership.”

She applauded Ovia for establishing and leading the bank to greater heights, assuring that the dream of the Founder shall not die.

In his goodwill message, Shettima, a proud alumnus of the bank, praised Ovia, for being at the heart of the very successful brand that today stands as Nigeria’s largest bank by Tier-One capital.

“He (Ovia) saw the future of banking when most of us were still grappling with its present. Long before technology became the bloodstream of global finance, Jim Ovia had already woven it into the DNA of Nigerian banking.

“He introduced innovation not as a fashion but as a philosophy, placing Zenith Bank on a path where excellence is not an ambition but a standard. Yet his true signature is not only on the balance sheet. For Mr. Jim Ovia, the people make an institution.

"Yet his true signature is not only on the balance sheet. For Jim Ovia, the people make an institution. His greatest investment has been in human capital – in transferring his experience and sense of adventure to generation after generation of bankers and investors forged at Zenith Bank."

According to him, beyond performing excellently in guarding Nigeria’s wealth, Zenith has also nurtured the nation’s dreams, sealing the bank’s status as Nigeria’s largest bank by Tier-One capital.

The great strides the bank made, he noted, were the cumulative effects of what earned it the prize as the nation’s number one bank, a position it has retained for 16 consecutive years, “making it a benchmark in the annals of African enterprise.”

Extolling the bank’s innovation and integrity, the vice president said: “And so, as we gather to celebrate Zenith Bank at thirty-five, we are honouring a culture—a culture where innovation is instinct, where integrity is non-negotiable, and where service to humanity is as important as service to shareholders.

“On behalf of the Government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I salute Zenith Bank; I honour Mr. Jim Ovia, and I commend Dame Adaora Umeoji. May the next 35 years find you still breaking barriers, still setting standards, and still proving that in Nigeria, greatness is not an exception—it is an expectation,” Shettima added.

He said further: “I was bred in this system, and I know that Zenith Bank belongs to a class of its own. It is a family that has stood together; a family that thinks together; a family that builds together; a family that grows together; and a family that celebrates each other’s victories and endures each other’s trials.”

Shettima also described the bank as “a family bound not solely by contracts and capital, but by the foresight that tomorrow arrives heavy with promise,” adding that “for 35 years, this bank has opened more than branches across the world; it has opened possibilities.”

Shettima also praised Zenith Bank’s culture of continuity, which eventually placed the leadership mantle on its first female Group Managing Director/CEO, Umeoji, saying the bank’s story is a relay of “baton passed with trust and received with grace.”

“Today, that baton rests in the capable hands of Dame (Dr.) Adaora Umeoji, the first woman to lead this bank in its distinguished history. Her journey demonstrates the succession planning that characterises Jim Ovia’s school of leadership, of which I am proud to be an alumnus.

“Dame Adaora rose through the ranks with almost three decades of service. She has taken the Zenith Bank ethos and dressed it in the elegance of a new generation—blending strategic vision with the soft power of empathy,” the vice president further said.

In his remarks, Ovia expressed immense appreciation to all guests for joining the bank in celebrating this momentous occasion.

He thanked the bank’s esteemed customers and shareholders for their trust, confidence and shared vision; the regulators, for their guidance over the years; his friends and partners, for being a constant source of strength; the Zenith Bank family led by the exceptional Group Managing Diector/CEO, Adaora Umeoji, for their loyalty and commitment; and his beloved wife and family for their love and support.

Founded in May 1990, Zenith Bank has grown from humble beginnings into one of Africa’s leading financial institutions with branches across the 36 states of the federation and the FCT, Abuja as well as subsidiaries in the United Kingdom, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Gambia, France, UAE and a representative office in China. The underlying philosophy is for the bank to remain a customer-centric institution with a clear understanding of its market and environment.

Zenith Bank’s track record of excellent performance has continued to earn the brand numerous awards. With a comprehensive range of investment products and services, coupled with expert guidance, Zenith Bank empowers individuals to achieve their financial goals. The bank offers a diverse portfolio of investment options tailored to meet the varying risk appetites and financial objectives of its customers.

The bank boasts a team of seasoned investment professionals who possess in-depth market knowledge and expertise. These experts provide personalised financial advice, helping investors make informed decisions and navigate market volatility.

Therefore, as Zenith Bank looks beyond its 35th anniversary, the institution stands on the firm foundation of loyalty, legacy, and leadership. Its journey so far has shown that banking excellence is not built overnight but through years of consistent vision, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to customers and communities. The ability to remain relevant through shifting economic cycles is a testament to the bank’s resilience and foresight. The recognition of pioneer customers and long-serving staff during the anniversary was more than ceremonial; it underscored the fact that people remain at the heart of Zenith’s story. By honouring those who stood with it from the beginning, the bank reinforced a message that loyalty and dedication are the cornerstones of lasting institutions. This is a lesson not just for the financial sector but for corporate Nigeria as a whole.

As the bank steps into the future, the challenge will be to deepen this legacy by embracing new technologies, advancing financial inclusion, and continuing to uphold the values that have defined its brand for three and a half decades. If the past 35 years are any indication, Zenith Bank is well-positioned to remain a beacon of trust, stability, and progress in Nigeria’s financial landscape—an enduring legacy worth celebrating.