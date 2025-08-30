We’re Making Vehicle Ownership Easier for Nigerians, Says Carloha

Bennett Oghifo

Carloha Nigeria, the exclusive distributor of Chery vehicles, has said it is making access to brand-new sedans and SUVs easier, more affordable, and worry-free, backed by Nigeria’s most advanced after-sales service package.

Speaking while hosting top journalists and media practitioners at Carloha Nigeria’s Alapere showroom in Lagos, the Managing Director of Carloha Nigeria, Mr. Sola Adigun, said that through innovation, investment, and training, Carloha is not only improving the ownership experience but also supporting Nigeria’s industrialisation journey and contributing to national development.

At the heart of this commitment, he said, is Carloha Care 6-6-7, the industry’s most customer-focused after-sales initiative, offering Chery vehicle owners a 6-year warranty, 6 years of free scheduled maintenance, and a 7-day repair promise with a courtesy car guarantee. This bold approach underscores Carloha’s vision to make Chery vehicle ownership easy, worry-free, and affordable for Nigerians, positioning the Chery brand as the smartest choice for discerning individuals and businesses seeking brand-new sedans and SUVs.

Also speaking during the event, the General Manager, Marketing for Carloha Nigeria, Mr. Taiwo Akinpelu, described the upcoming launch of the Chery Tiggo 9 as a landmark moment for the Nigerian automotive market.

He noted that the Tiggo 9 is a family-oriented SUV that combines cutting-edge technology, premium comfort, and unrivalled safety standards, making it the most reliable choice in its category today. He highlighted that the Tiggo 9 stands out for its intelligent driver-assist features, advanced safety architecture with multiple airbags, and robust build quality using high-strength steel. According to him, “This is not just another SUV; it is the safest and most technologically advanced vehicle in its class, designed for Nigerian roads and Nigerian families.” He further emphasised that Tiggo 9 owners will enjoy the industry-defining Carloha Care 6-6-7 package, ensuring that, beyond its advanced features, the SUV delivers unmatched peace of mind and long-term value to Nigerian families and businesses. The media engagement also spotlighted Carloha’s future growth plan. Beginning next year, the company will commence local vehicle assembly in Nigeria, a strategic move aimed at further reducing the cost of vehicle ownership while driving industrial development, creating jobs, and boosting local capacity. By investing in capacity building for Nigerian technicians and expanding its service network nationwide, Carloha is ensuring parts availability, technical expertise, and sustainable customer confidence in the Chery brand. Journalists on the guided showroom tour experienced Carloha’s expanding model line-up, with the Tiggo 9 previewed as the centrepiece of Carloha’s next chapter. The event concluded with an interactive Q&A, networking, and reaffirmation of Carloha’s promise to redefine mobility in Nigeria through innovation, affordability, and world-class service