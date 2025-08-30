Wedding City Podcast Show will Tackle Modern Marriage Realities – Creator, Reward Akpiri

A new podcast dedicated to unpacking the highs and lows of modern marriages is set to premiere on August 30, 2025. The Wedding City Podcast Show will feature candid conversations with wedding professionals, celebrity guests, and counselors, offering fresh insights into the realities couples face before, during, and after marriage.

Produced by Media Definition Studios—the creative team behind the viral hit Wedding Whoops: 50 Things Not to Do on Your Big Day—the show promises to take listeners behind the curtain of weddings with unfiltered conversations about love, marriage, and the challenges of modern relationships.

Hosted by professional wedding MC Larry Foreman and broadcast personality Abby, the podcast blends expert insights with candid experiences. Each episode will feature celebrity guests, seasoned wedding professionals, marital counsellors, and newlyweds, all sharing raw perspectives on pre-wedding jitters, big-day drama, and post-wedding realities.

Speaking on the vision behind the show, creator Reward James Akpiri said, “We’re not just talking about weddings—we’re addressing the realities couples face before, during, and after the ceremony The goal is to equip millennials with the tools they need to avoid landmines in marriage and thrive in love.”

The Wedding City Podcast will spotlight red flags couples should look out for, highlight common wedding-day mistakes, and provide actionable advice on communication, healing, and building lasting relationships. From shocking behind-the-scenes wedding stories to practical pre-wedding planning tips, the show aims to strike a balance between entertainment and education.

With availability on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and X (Twitter), the producers are positioning the show as a global hub for couples preparing for marriage. “Our goal is to connect with a global audience and revolutionize how couples prepare for marriage,” the producers added.