SystemSpecs Deepens Synergy to Advance Cashless Fuel Payment

SystemSpecs Technology Services Limited (STSL), in partnership with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) and Fidelity Bank, is elevating indigenous technology to power innovation in cashless fuel payment.

This followed the recent launch of NNPC Fuel App, where STSL delivered the wallet solutions that underpin the innovation towards supporting the nation’s digital transformation efforts.

STSL reputed for developing bespoke software solutions and support services, worked alongside Fidelity Bank to deliver this service, reiterating that the feat reflects its longstanding commitment to advancing Nigeria’s innovation capacity.

It disclosed further that the latest would foster transparency in national systems and build digital platforms that deliver both immediate and long-term economic value.

Managing Director of the company, Ademola Igbalajobi, stated that the new app represents a new opportunity to deepen integrity, accountability, and transparency across the downstream sector.

He said the project tells of what collaboration between government, the financial sector, and local technology innovators could achieve, noting that Nigeria and indeed the economy stand to gain in different ways from the wider benefits of the home-grown innovation.

“At STSL, our focus has always been to design resilient systems that go beyond solving today’s problems, to setting the stage for a more transparent, efficient, and digital future for Nigeria.

“Customers and dealers will benefit from seamless payment processing with instant reversals for cancelled transactions. Fleet managers can also take advantage of the platform by registering their vehicles, pre-purchasing fuel for designated units, and ensuring hassle-free redemption directly at the pump,” he added.