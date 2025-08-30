  • Saturday, 30th August, 2025

Protest Erupts in Ibeju-Lekki after Policeman Allegedly Kill Okada Rider

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

Sunday Ehigiator

Tension flared yesterday along the Ibeju-Lekki–Ajah Expressway in Lagos State after a police officer allegedly shot and killed a commercial motorcyclist, sparking a violent protest that disrupted traffic and left commuters stranded for hours.

Eyewitnesses said the incident occurred in the morning when the yet-to-be-identified officer confronted the okada rider during an altercation. The situation reportedly escalated, leading to the fatal shooting.

The death triggered outrage among other motorcyclists and residents, who quickly mobilised to the expressway in protest. They blocked the busy road, set up bonfires, and demanded justice for their colleague, causing gridlock that stretched several kilometres.

“The rider was unarmed. He was just trying to earn a living. Now he is dead because of police harassment,” one protester told reporters at the scene.

Police operatives were later deployed to the area to disperse the demonstrators and restore order. As at press time, calm had returned, but traffic was still moving slowly.

The Lagos State Police Command has yet to release an official statement on the incident. However, residents fear the killing could heighten tensions between security operatives and okada riders in the area, where clashes over extortion and road use have been recurrent.

