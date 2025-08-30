NSCDC Calls for Collaboration to Tackle Illegal Mining in Nigeria

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Commandant General, Prof. Abubakar Audi, has called for collaboration with security agencies to combat the cases of illegal mining in the country.

Speaking at a high-level National Stakeholders and Civil Society Summit in Abuja, where he addressed on the need of expanded role of the Corps in combating illegal mining and protecting national asset, Audi noted that the fight against illegal mining cannot be won by security forces alone, but requires grassroots engagement, local intelligence, and community buy-in.

At the event which was held at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre, where senior officials from government, civil society, and security agencies sat to examine pressing threats including terrorism, oil theft, violent extremism, illegal mining, and human rights violations, Audi who served as the Guest Speaker, anchored his address on the theme: ‘The Role of Community Leaders and Civil Society Organisations in Tackling Illegal Mining in Nigeria’.

Represented by the Mining Marshals Commander; Assistant Commandant Attah Onoja, delivered remarks that drew attention from participants, and underscored the Corps’ record of success under his watch.

Onoja said, “Under the leadership of the Commandant General, Prof. Audi, the Corps has recorded tremendous success in disrupting illegal mining operations across various states,” adding that: “This has not only safeguarded Nigeria’s mineral resources but has also positively impacted government revenue and local economic development.”

He noted that the Mining Marshals, established during Audi’s tenure, have spearheaded intelligence-led operations against illicit resource extraction. Officials say their work—ranging from strategic deployments and arrests to seizures and prosecutions—has reshaped enforcement in a sector long plagued by criminal activity and revenue losses.

Onoja also called for greater inter-agency collaboration, coordination and cooperation, stressing that threats such as banditry and terrorism demand collective responses. “Security challenges…require collective action and sustained policy implementation,he noted, while reaffirming the Corps’ commitment to professionalism and integrity.

The summit agreed that Nigeria’s security institutions—including the NSCDC—must be further empowered to confront the array of crimes undermining the country’s economic stability and democratic order.