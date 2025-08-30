Navigating Hurdles of Business Financing

Omolabake Fasogbon

No matter how attractive a business idea appears, capital remains one of its major drivers. Financial website Investopedia defines capital as anything that confers value or benefit to its owners, such as a factory and machinery, intellectual property like patents, or the financial assets of a business or an individual.

Whether starting afresh or scaling up an existing business, capital remains essential. It is termed the lifeblood of a business, providing a financial foundation to launch, operate, and thrive in a competitive environment.

As important as this is, raising it is, ironically, one of the worst nightmares of start-up entrepreneurs in this environment.

Several options for funding, including bank loans, grants, crowdfunding, friends/family, intervention funds, and equity-based financing come with their peculiar challenges.

Group Chief Executive Officer, Emerging Africa Companies, Toyin Sanni cited reasons for this, which include: investor hesitation due to high-risk perceptions, weak governance, and insufficient financial documentation, coupled with stringent requirements from traditional lenders.

At the same time, many start-ups are said to get it wrong or simply ignore necessary steps in their chase for capital or desperation to scale, which oftentimes denies them the needed funds or leads to them closing shops soon.

Growth Strategist, Andi Cross noted that given evolving investment space and shifting policies, investors are refocusing their priorities and targeting high-potential businesses with timely and tailored approaches.

Drawing on insights from finance experts, THISDAY highlights key strategies entrepreneurs can adopt to improve their chances of securing funding and gaining the trust of potential investors.

Developing a Robust Business Model

A well-articulated business model is essential for securing investment. Investors want to see a clear path to profitability, scalability, and market dominance. Entrepreneurs should focus on developing a clear monetization strategy and demonstrating how their business will generate revenue, acquire customers profitably, and achieve market dominance. A robust business model should include a detailed financial plan, market analysis, and a clear competitive advantage.

Develop Realistic Financial Projections

Investors are drawn to entrepreneurs who present a well-structured, compelling business plan backed by realistic financial projections. This signals thorough market research, a deep understanding of the business model, and a strategic roadmap for growth and profitability. Such preparation inspires confidence by showcasing both readiness and potential for long-term success.

Craft a Direct Narrative

Your pitch should be sharp, clear, and results-focused, highlighting traction, realistic expectations, and a well-defined growth path. Show investors that you understand your key performance indicators (KPIs) and unit economics. While strategic spending to drive growth is acceptable, it must be backed by a model that can quickly transition to profitability once the spending tapers. A narrative that balances ambition with financial discipline can be particularly persuasive.

Maintaining Financial Discipline and Documentation

Professional financial practices are crucial for securing investment. Entrepreneurs should adopt accounting software, track every expense, and maintain clear records of revenue and cash flow. This not only impresses investors but also helps entrepreneurs build a solid foundation for their business. Clean and verifiable financial records are essential for due diligence, and entrepreneurs who fail to maintain these records risk being rejected by investors.

Understanding Valuation and Equity

Entrepreneurs should educate themselves on different valuation methodologies and understand the role of a cap table. Overestimating a company’s worth can scare away potential investors, while undervaluing it can lead to giving away too much equity. Founders should seek the advice of a good legal and financial advisor who understands the local market and can help them create a realistic capital table.

Building Relationships with Investors

Fundraising is a relationship business. Entrepreneurs should build genuine relationships with potential investors long before they need funding. This can be done by attending industry events, joining startup communities, and engaging with investors on social media platforms like LinkedIn. Building relationships and demonstrating expertise over time is far more effective than a last-minute, impersonal pitch.

Ensuring Legal Compliance and Proper Business Setup

Failing to set up a business properly can be a critical error. Entrepreneurs should ensure that their business is fully compliant with regulatory requirements, including company registration, founder agreements, and intellectual property protection. Engaging a lawyer who specialises in startup and corporate law is essential to ensure that all agreements are clear and the business is fully compliant. This provides investors with the confidence they need to commit.

Focus on a Niche Market

Rather than spreading efforts across a wide market, concentrate on establishing dominance in a specific niche. A loyal customer base and clear market leadership in a focused segment demonstrate a viable path to profitability and future expansion. For investors, this targeted approach signals a sharper competitive edge and a more compelling investment case.

Show Commitment to Sustainability and Social Impact

In today’s investment landscape, ethical considerations carry significant weight. Demonstrating a commitment to sustainability (whether through eco-friendly products or sustainable operations) signals a forward-thinking business ethos. Aligning your model with global environmental and social priorities can strongly appeal to investors seeking to align capital with purpose.

Assemble a Capable Team

A solid business idea is important, but a capable, experienced team is often the deciding factor for investors. A skilled team with defined roles and a clear plan for solving real-world problems remains a lasting asset. Financials matter, but without the right team to execute, they are secondary.

Build a Positive Online Presence

Your digital footprint matters. A strong, credible online reputation for both the founder and the company can be a decisive factor during investor due diligence. Positive, accurate, and persuasive online content not only reinforces your credibility but can also differentiate you in a