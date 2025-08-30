  • Sunday, 31st August, 2025

Kiara Rice Spurs Opportunity in Local Cuisine

Business | 1 day ago

Kiara Rice Mills has turned the spotlight on Nigeria’s cuisine as it marked the World Jollof Rice Day, showcasing local culinary distinction and creativity. 

The Day which is set aside to mark a dish has become a point of cultural pride for many West Africans, saw the organisation ignited fresh conversations around food entrepreneurship, agribusiness, and cultural branding. 

Distinguishing the Day for the company was a wrap-up of the World Jollof Fest contest, which featured a live cooking battle between city champions from Onitsha, Owerri, Port Harcourt, Ughelli, Warri, Benin, and Akure.

Akure-based chef, Adefunke Oluwasuji emerged the overall winner and adjudged Jollof Champion, taking home a ₦2 million prize after a judging panel that included   Prince Adeoluwa, better known as  Enioluwa and Omoyecooks rated her performance outstanding.

Addressing the audience that included food lovers, influencers and agribusiness stakeholders, Brand Manager at Kiara Rice Mills, Chinaza Ahamefula stated that the event was a celebration of local potential, beyond just a celebration. 

“This is a celebration of Nigerian culture, creativity, and community. We are proud to have created a platform that not only showcased the brand’s versatility, but also brought Nigerians together through food. Again, this reaffirms our commitment to local farmers, Nigerian economy, and affordable nutritious rice for all households”, she stated. 

Speaking further, Director of the organisation, Kunal Varshneya said, “This is a milestone for us. The turnout, excitement, and love for Jollof confirmed that ours is the rice of choice for both everyday meals and special occasions. Credibility is what keeps pushing us forward, and our goal is to become a true household name that every family chooses and trusts.”

One of the judges, Enioluwa described the initiative as preserving Nigerian culture through food and commended the contestants for promoting richness of Nigerian cuisine through their creativity. 

Remarking, the Contest Winner,  Adefunke Oluwasuji, “I am so grateful for an opportunity to showcase my talent, though challenging, it was enjoyable and I’m proud to have been part of it. Beyond winning, I experienced firsthand how good the Kiara product, will continue spreading the good news of the brand”.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.