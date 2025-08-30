Kiara Rice Spurs Opportunity in Local Cuisine

Kiara Rice Mills has turned the spotlight on Nigeria’s cuisine as it marked the World Jollof Rice Day, showcasing local culinary distinction and creativity.

The Day which is set aside to mark a dish has become a point of cultural pride for many West Africans, saw the organisation ignited fresh conversations around food entrepreneurship, agribusiness, and cultural branding.

Distinguishing the Day for the company was a wrap-up of the World Jollof Fest contest, which featured a live cooking battle between city champions from Onitsha, Owerri, Port Harcourt, Ughelli, Warri, Benin, and Akure.

Akure-based chef, Adefunke Oluwasuji emerged the overall winner and adjudged Jollof Champion, taking home a ₦2 million prize after a judging panel that included Prince Adeoluwa, better known as Enioluwa and Omoyecooks rated her performance outstanding.

Addressing the audience that included food lovers, influencers and agribusiness stakeholders, Brand Manager at Kiara Rice Mills, Chinaza Ahamefula stated that the event was a celebration of local potential, beyond just a celebration.

“This is a celebration of Nigerian culture, creativity, and community. We are proud to have created a platform that not only showcased the brand’s versatility, but also brought Nigerians together through food. Again, this reaffirms our commitment to local farmers, Nigerian economy, and affordable nutritious rice for all households”, she stated.

Speaking further, Director of the organisation, Kunal Varshneya said, “This is a milestone for us. The turnout, excitement, and love for Jollof confirmed that ours is the rice of choice for both everyday meals and special occasions. Credibility is what keeps pushing us forward, and our goal is to become a true household name that every family chooses and trusts.”

One of the judges, Enioluwa described the initiative as preserving Nigerian culture through food and commended the contestants for promoting richness of Nigerian cuisine through their creativity.

Remarking, the Contest Winner, Adefunke Oluwasuji, “I am so grateful for an opportunity to showcase my talent, though challenging, it was enjoyable and I’m proud to have been part of it. Beyond winning, I experienced firsthand how good the Kiara product, will continue spreading the good news of the brand”.