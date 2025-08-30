FRSC Tasks Special Marshals on Diligence, Pragmatism 

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Edo State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Cyril Zango Matthew, has asked members of Special Marshals in the state to be more diligent, knowledgeable and pragmatic in the discharge of their duties.

The Corps Commander said this in Benin City while formally decorating the newly elected state executive officers of Special Marshals at the weekend.

Those elected are Ighalo Osayi Marcel, State Coordinator; Isaac Onye, Deputy State Coordinator; Lato Osagioduwa, Secretary; and Ernest Aghama Idahosa, Assistant Secretary.

Others are, John Oseghale, Treasurer; Okhihie Goddy John, Financial Secretary; Omoaholo Bob, Provost; Emewuru Titus, Publicity and Enlightenment Officer; Uwabor Johnson Okay, Auditor; and Prophetess Patience Azeta, Welfare Officer.

Addressing them, the Edo FRSC boss noted that for Special Marshals to discharge their duties effectively, it behoves on them to be conversant with road safety rules and regulations.

“When you are conversant with road safety rules and regulations, you would then be better placed to check the excesses of reckless drivers which is made possible through capacity building,” he stated.

Matthew also charged the new leadership of Special Marshals in the state to quickly embark on capacity building of members through lectures, seminars and other forms of education and enlightenment.

He therefore called for the creation of a database of Special Marshals in the state as well as the formation of road safety clubs in schools across the state especially as the children will soon resume school after the holiday.

In his remarks, the National Public Enlightenment Officer, Special Marshals, Mr. Friday Ekhator, said being a special marshal is a call to service for humanity.

According to him, “Special Marshal or marshalling is not a title or a social club where members meet to wine and dine but a diligent call to service to help reduce road crashes and salvage lives on our roads. Therefore, those who join must imbibe the virtues of diligence service without coercion.”

Also speaking, the new state coordinator, Ighalo Osayi Marcel, said the welfare of members, regular and routine road patrols as well as ethical conducts such as dressing code and attendance would form the policy thrust of the new executive, adding that training and retraining of members would be consciously addressed while regular and routine patrol activities would be intensified under the new leadership with due diligence, hard work and creativity adequately rewarded.

High points of the event were the decoration and administering of oath of allegiance on the new unit headed by FRSC Legal officer, K.J. Jidara.