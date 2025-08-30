Firm Announces Budget-friendly Back-to-School Promo

As families grapple with rising costs of living, Jamara Home, a subsidiary of JMG Limited, has introduced a new promotion aimed at easing household expenses.

Specifically, the Initiative, “Life Reload Promo,” aimed to ease the financial burden of back-to-school and work shopping this season.

Noting that the promo will last till September 15, General Manager of Jamara Home, Rabi Jammal said the idea was informed by the pressure parents and guardians faced this season, assuring shoppers of quality items at affordable rates.

Data revealed that items such as school fees, uniforms, and books are major components of household education expenditure and barriers to education for low-income families.

Jammal stated that the initiative allows shoppers to enjoy discounted prices on electronics, appliances, and essential household items across its physical and online platforms.

“The Life Reload Promo allows our consumers to shop from a wide variety of trusted brands, ensuring their homes and families are well-equipped and comfortable as children return to school.

“This gesture reflects our unique way of showing care to our customers, who remain at the heart of everything we do”, he stated.

He added that with the campaign, the company is positioning itself as both reliable and affordable in helping households cope with seasonal financial pressures.