Edo APC Pledges Fair Primaries for LG Election 

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin

The Edo State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Jarret Tenebe, has assured that the party would ensure a fair contest in the nomination of candidates for the local government election slated for 2026.

He, however, added that the stance notwithstanding, the party would also reward those who stood by the APC when the party was in opposition in the state to ensure that they did not labour in vain.

Tenebe gave the assurance when he received the coalition of APC former local government candidates, who visited the party’s State Working Committee (SWC).

This was just as he dismissed the insinuation in some quarters that the APC in Edo State had ceded the party’s tickets for the upcoming local government election to unnamed persons.

“For clarification’s sake, no ticket has been ceded to anyone. But in APC culture of rewarding members who stood by the party when we were in opposition, and ensured that APC remained relevant, the party will reward them for their heroic service.

“Going ahead, the party notes with concern the wrong understanding of our constitution with regards to the conduct of primaries for the different elective offices, including in this case, the local government council election.

“It is the responsibility of the State Working Committee, not leaders, to screen any intending aspirant and conduct primaries in line with the Electoral Guidelines to produce the candidates for the November 2026 Local Government Election,” Tenebe emphasised.

He appealed to all APC members in the state to discountenance any information different from what the SWC disclosed concerning the local government election and primaries of the party.