ATBU ASUU Stages Peaceful Protest Over Lack of Conducive Working Environment 

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi branch have declared that they are tired of federal government’s acts of deception and failure.

The members therefore yesterday staged a peaceful protest to further press their demands for better working conditions.

The ASUU members marched from the PTDF Centre of the university, through the various sections of the Yelwa Campus and terminated at the main entrance of the university, carrying placards with various inscriptions to pass the message across.

The protest was led by the Branch Chairperson, Dr. Angulu Haruna who was supported by other members of the Exco.

Addressing the members at the main entrance of the university yesterday, the chairperson said that, “The federal government has failed us, it has refused to address the lingering issue of the ASUU over the years. We are tired, we have been pushed to the wall.”

According to him, the demands by ASUU remains the conclusion of the renegotiation of the 2009 agreement which is awaiting signature, release of the three and half salaries of members stressing that it is more valuable than the TISSF loan scheme.

The ASUU members are also demanding that the 12 months arrears of the 25/35 per cent pay increase be released declaring that, “Lecturers need improved pay, not ‘poison’ choice as loan.”

Haruna added that ASUU members reject in totality the ploy to conscript ASUU as guarantor of TISSF loans stressing that, “We demand sustainable funding for public Universities.”

He said ASUU is also calling for immediate stoppage of “dehumanisation of our colleagues in FUTO, LASU and KSU. Pay promotion arrears for four years. We are tired of Government deception.”