Adesola Fabusuyi: Redefining Couture and Culture Through Trendencias Apparel

In a world where women are breaking boundaries and making their mark across various industries, one name stands out in fashion: Mrs. Adesola Fabusuyi, Founder and CEO of

Trendencias Apparel. Based in Lagos, Nigeria, Fabusuyi has built a brand that shines with creativity and quality in bridal and couture fashion. What started as a dream for an

undergraduate student has grown into a successful fashion empire, now including several sister brands like the ready-to-wear line “Vogue by TA” and the children’s fashion label “TA

Kids.” This development of Trendencias Apparel into a multi-faceted fashion house shows

Fabusuyi’s determination, vision, and hard work.

From bridal gowns to couture pieces, Fabusuyi has created garments that reflect elegance, sophistication, and cultural pride. Over the years, her designs have reached not only private

clients but also major public platforms. She has built a strong reputation on fashion runways and has appeared on Channels Television and other media outlets. One of her brand’s standout events occurred at Fashion Finest, where Trendencias Apparel teamed up with Yunnik Pieces to boldly celebrate female strength and style.

However, Fabusuyi’s impact goes well beyond the runway. She has shown a commitment to learning and leadership, attending some of the most prestigious conferences and seminars that influence entrepreneurs and creatives. She has participated in events such as the Shift

Leadership Conference hosted by Sam Adeyemi, the Lagos Fashion Week 2024 Conference, Shaffy Bello’s “What I Know” Seminar (2024), the LIMB Simple Business Academy Seminar (2022), and DSI (Dominate, Sales & Influence) of Naijabrandchic,

DBC of Daystar Business Academy.

Her journey began in 2011 when she participated in The Business Side of Fashion Seminar, engaging with industry veterans and gaining

valuable insights into the business of style. Her achievements have not gone unnoticed. In recent years, Fabusuyi has received several prestigious awards that recognize both her business acumen and her creative talent. She was honored with the African Brands Awards 2025, the 40 Under 40 Nigerian Awards 2024,

and the TIME Conference Award 2024, Nelson Mandela Leadership Award of

Excellence and Integrity. These awards signify her commitment to fashion and her role in empowering and inspiring the next generation of African designers and creatives. She is a

member of great business communities that foster growth and excellence in the business

world. She is an associate member of Women in Management, Business, and Public Service (WIMBIZ), an Ambassador of the West Africa Youth Council(WAYC).

One of the most celebrated moments in her career is the launch of the Ibile Collection, which beautifully blends Yoruba tradition with modern elegance. First presented at her

private fashion show and later featured at the Fashions Finest Epic Show 2025, the collection celebrates cultural identity and craftsmanship. With rich textures, contemporary

styles, and intricate details, each piece tells a story of heritage adapted for today’s audience.

Through Trendencias Apparel and its sister brands, Fabusuyi has built a center of innovation, connecting tradition with modernity and setting new benchmarks for Nigerian couture. Her skill in merging cultural identity with global trends has made her a leading figure in Africa’s

fashion industry. In a vibrant city like Lagos, where creativity flourishes but challenges exist, her journey demonstrates what vision and determination can achieve.

As Trendencias Apparel continues to grow, Adesola Fabusuyi’s story reflects passion, innovation, and cultural pride. With each collection, every showcase, and every award received, she secures her status as one of Africa’s most innovative fashion entrepreneurs.

More than a designer, she is a cultural storyteller whose influence extends beyond fabric and stitches, inspiring women around the world to dream boldly, create fearlessly, and lead with

purpose.