Tinubu: My Global Shuttles Aimed at Growth, Job Creation, Nation’s Prosperity

•Says Nigeria advanced partnerships in trade, agriculture, aviation, finance in Brazil

•In Japan, he’s confident deepened ties will bring new investments in industry, technology, human capital

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, justified his frequent trips overseas, assuring Nigerians that all his diplomatic engagements with foreign nations were driven by urgent need to secure opportunities that stimulate economic growth, generate employment, and promote lasting prosperity for the Nigerian people.

In a message on his verified X handle, @PBAT, shortly after returning to Abuja from engagements in Japan and Brazil, the president said he remained fully committed to the mandate Nigerians gave him in 2023, the mission of restoring Nigeria’s pride and dignity on the global stage.

He stated that during his visit to Japan for TICAD9, the delegation he led strengthened relationships that were set to attract new investments in industry, technology, and human capital development.

President Tinubu further revealed that in Brazil, the Nigerian government advanced partnerships in trade, agriculture, aviation, and finance, while also engaging with business leaders to strengthen confidence in Nigeria’s economy.

His words: “It feels good to be back home in Nigeria after our recent engagements in Japan and Brazil.

“In 2023, you entrusted me with the responsibility of restoring our pride and dignity on the global stage, and I remain fully committed to that mission.

“Every handshake, every agreement, and every meeting is guided by one goal: to secure opportunities that translate into growth, jobs, and prosperity for Nigerians.

“In Japan, we deepened ties that will bring new investments in industry, technology, and human capital. In Brazil, we advanced partnerships in trade, agriculture, aviation, and finance, while also engaging with our own business leaders to strengthen confidence in our economy.”

Tinubu stressed that his administration was determined to build a Nigeria that would be confident abroad and resilient at home, and anchored on reforms that would endure beyond the present leadership.

He vowed that his government would continue to create value for every citizen while noting that Diaspora Nigerians also remained central to his administration’s agenda.

His words: “This is the new Nigeria we are building together, a Nigeria built on sustainable reforms that will outlast us rather than one built on rhetoric.

“A Nigeria that is confident abroad, resilient at home, and determined to create value for every citizen, at home and in the diaspora.

“The journey is not without challenges, but with unity of purpose and courage to reform. I firmly believe the best is on the horizon,” the president explained.

The president concluded the message with prayer for the nation, saying, “God bless our dear country, Nigeria.”