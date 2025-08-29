Oborevwori Courts Brazilian Investors, Showcases Delta’s Economic Potential

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, yesterday urged the Brazilian business community to seize the vast investment opportunities available in the state, stating that Delta is strategically positioned to become a hub for trade, agriculture, energy, and industrial development in Nigeria and West Africa.

The governor made the call while delivering his remarks at the “Delta State-Focused Business and Investment Roundtable” in São Paulo, where he highlighted the state’s natural endowments, strategic location, and ongoing reforms aimed at creating a friendly environment for investors.

According to Oborevwori, there is strong ties between Nigeria and Brazil, citing similarities in population size, agricultural potential, cultural diversity, tropical climate, and a shared passion for football.

He described the roundtable as an avenue to forge strategic partnerships that would accelerate sustainable growth for both countries.

He explained that since its creation in 1991, Delta State has grown into one of the top five largest economies in Nigeria with a landmass of over 18,000 square kilometres and a population of more than six million people.

He said: “Delta is blessed with vast natural resources and youthful human capital, making it an attractive destination for investors.

“Delta is Nigeria’s leading producer of crude oil and holds the largest natural gas reserves in the country, with two major export terminals in Escravos and Forcados.”

The governor also drew attention to the state’s long coastline, four seaports, and the on-going concession of the Burutu Seaport, which he said has the potential to become a major trans-shipment hub for West and South-West Africa.

He added that Delta is richly endowed with fertile soil for agriculture, with strong prospects in cassava, palm produce, rice, maize, aquaculture, and livestock.

“The state also has deposits of kaolin, silica, coal, lignite, and iron ore available for commercial exploitation,” he added.

On infrastructure, Oborevwori emphasised Delta’s advantage as a connecting point to major Nigerian markets such as Lagos, Onitsha, and Aba, while also boasting of three functional airports to enhance accessibility.

He stressed that his administration has invested massively in road networks to improve connectivity and ease of movement of goods and services.

Since assuming office in May 2023, the governor said his administration has worked deliberately to improve the ease of doing business through tax harmonisation, the establishment of economic free trade zones in Koko and Kwale, and the enactment of business-friendly laws.

He also noted Delta’s recognition in 2024 by the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources as the safest state in Nigeria for oil and gas investments.

Oborevwori further disclosed that the state is advancing its agro-industrialisation drive with the development of a 180-hectare Agro-Industrial Park designed to host between 20 and 30 processing plants, along with new public-private partnership models for housing, energy, and manufacturing.

He explained that Delta has adopted a decentralized mini-grid model to boost sustainable energy and drive industrialisation.

The Governor expressed particular interest in learning from Brazil’s world-renowned ranching system, noting that Delta is eager to replicate aspects of the model to boost livestock production.

“I eagerly look forward to partnering with the business community of Brazil for our mutual benefit,” Oborevwori concluded.

Also at the Business Roundtable, Governor of Nigeria’s Central Bank , Dr. Olayemi Cardoso, addressed the Brazilian business community during which he emphasized the numerous investments opportunities in Delta and the several initiatives of the CBN to revitalize the Nigerian economy.