  • Saturday, 30th August, 2025

Nickelodeon Viewers Expect Fun, Adventures in September Episode

Business | 1 day ago

Nickelodeon viewers are expecting fun, brand-new adventures and fan-fave chaos during the September edition.

In a report, the company said viewers are to also expect magical and superhero showdowns, and something epic for every family to enjoy together within the month.

And with exciting new shows launching and fresh seasons of your favourites, the fun is bigger, bolder, and packed into every weekday.

The programme for the month include Nick (Global); The Fairly Odd Parents (A New Wish)

Where Hazel Wells, a 10-year-old girl who has recently moved to the city of Dimmadelphia because of her father’s new job.

“It is the first time she has been without her older brother, leaving her feeling lonely and unsure of herself. All that changes when her pink-and-green-haired neighbours next door reveal themselves as no ordinary neighbours!,” they said.

Viewers can also watch Phoebe, Max, Chloe, Billy, Nora, Hank, and Barb Thunderman for the ultimate Thunderman binge-athon, packed with super-powered adventures, sibling rivalries, and heroic fun. They are encouraged not to miss the action, adventure, and comical surprises.

For the Wylde Park (New Series), viewers are expected to watch Half-siblings Jack and Lily adjust to living together while helping at their family’s pet business. They explore culture, identity, and new family dynamics with support from parents and grandmother

The Nick Jr. include Dora, where viewers are to join Dora and her best friend Boots as they journey through an enchanted rainforest where surprises wait around every corner and anything can happen—and usually does.

“This time, the adventures are bigger, bolder, and more magical than ever. Don’t miss out, tune in for the new episodes airing all weekdays from Monday, 1 September to Friday, 12 September,” the company said.

