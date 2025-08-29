NAMA Receives NCAA Certificate for ATC Simulator

Stories by Chinedu Eze

The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has recorded another milestone in its drive to enhance air traffic management and capacity building with the official presentation of the Air Traffic Control (ATC) Simulator Certificate from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

The certificate was formally presented to the Managing Director/Chief Executive of NAMA, Farouk Ahmed Umar, by the Director of Air Traffic Control, Mr. John Tayo.

While presenting the certificate, Tayo acknowledged the vital contributions and untiring efforts of the Local Management at Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), as well as the Department of Technical Evaluation and Manpower Development under the Directorate of Air Traffic Control, in making the achievement possible.

Receiving the certificate on behalf of the agency, the MD/CE, Umar, expressed his excitement and commended the collaborative efforts that led to the successful certification. He further emphasised that the ATC Simulator will play a critical role in strengthening manpower development, improving operational efficiency, and ensuring safer skies within Nigeria’s airspace.

This development marks a significant step towards advancing aviation training and sustaining global best practices in air traffic management.