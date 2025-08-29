  • Friday, 29th August, 2025

NAMA Receives NCAA Certificate for ATC Simulator

Business | 10 seconds ago

Stories by Chinedu Eze

The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has recorded another milestone in its drive to enhance air traffic management and capacity building with the official presentation of the Air Traffic Control (ATC) Simulator Certificate from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).
The certificate was formally presented to the Managing Director/Chief Executive of NAMA, Farouk Ahmed Umar, by the Director of Air Traffic Control, Mr. John Tayo.
While presenting the certificate, Tayo acknowledged the vital contributions and untiring efforts of the Local Management at Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), as well as the Department of Technical Evaluation and Manpower Development under the Directorate of Air Traffic Control, in making the achievement possible.
Receiving the certificate on behalf of the agency, the MD/CE, Umar, expressed his excitement and commended the collaborative efforts that led to the successful certification. He further emphasised that the ATC Simulator will play a critical role in strengthening manpower development, improving operational efficiency, and ensuring safer skies within Nigeria’s airspace.
This development marks a significant step towards advancing aviation training and sustaining global best practices in air traffic management. 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.