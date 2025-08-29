Minister Bosun Tijani Listed Among 2025 TIME Magazine’s 100 Most Influential Persons on AI

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

The TIME Magazine has named Nigeria’s Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, among its list of 100 most influential persons in Artificial Intelligence (AI). This was contained in a press statement signed and issued on Thursday by Special Assistant on Media and Communications to the minister, Mr. Isime Esene.

According to the statement, “TIME has named Dr. ‘Bosun Tijani, Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, to the 2025 TIME100 AI, a list recognising the 100 most influential people in Artificial Intelligence (AI).

“To assemble the list, TIME’s editors and reporters examined the key stories in AI over the past year and consulted with expert sources and industry leaders for recommendations.

“The result is a list of 100 leaders, innovators, shapers, and thinkers who have a stake in the future of AI.

“Dr. Tijani’s inclusion on the prestigious list reflects Nigeria’s growing leadership in advancing Artificial Intelligence for inclusive and sustainable development.

“From the National AI Strategy (NAIS), where the Ministry got over 120 experts of Nigerian descent to co-create the long term strategy for the responsible use and development of AI; to research and demonstration initiatives showing the potential and practical use cases for AI in critical sectors like healthcare, agriculture, education, and financial inclusion.”

The statement said Tijani’s recognition was made possible through the support of partners.

Commenting, the minister said, “With the support of partners like Google, the Gates Foundation, and others, Nigeria is facilitating the scaling of mature AI solutions from local innovators, providing resources, mentorship, and support necessary to translate ideas into impact.

“This recognition from TIME further validates our belief that Nigeria can stand as a global leader in the responsible and inclusive deployment of AI for increased productivity.

“As we continue on this journey, my commitment remains clear: to ensure AI not only drives innovation, but also contributes to building a $1trillion economy as envisioned by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“With this global recognition, Nigeria reinforces its commitment to leveraging AI to create opportunities for its citizens and contribute to the advancement of responsible technology worldwide.”