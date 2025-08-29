Martha Agba Empowers Obudu Youths, Women With Business Grants

Hope and excitement swept through Obudu yesterday as thousands of women and youths gathered at Radiant Crest Hall for the official launch of Dr. Martha Agba’s small-scale business empowerment program under the WHEN Initiative Foundation.

The event, marked by joy and gratitude, saw participants receive financial grants to boost their businesses and secure better livelihoods.

In a symbolic gesture of inclusivity, Dr. Agba made sure that no participant left empty-handed. Beneficiaries received support ranging from ₦50,000 to ₦200,000, with recipients like Grace Ushie, Alorye Bessel, and Kate Udie among those who shared their stories of relief and renewed hope.

The ceremony attracted a distinguished audience, including respected traditional rulers — HRH Utsu Edward Undiebe, HRH Utsu Patrick Akeh Ishoja, Utsu Emmanuel Ugbong, Utsu James Andelehe, Utsu Godfrey Asu, Utsu Isaac Liwhuliwe, and Utsu Pius Ukpepi.

The Cross River State Commissioner for Sports, Hon. Agnes Atsu, praised the initiative, describing it as a life-changing intervention that would strengthen local economies.

Women leaders, councilors, members of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, and participants from all ten wards of Obudu filled the hall.

Beyond the financial support, Dr. Agba’s compassion shone through her humanitarian commitments. She pledged to take full responsibility for the welfare of a pregnant mentally ill woman until childbirth and for a year afterwards, and also promised sustained assistance for physically challenged members of the community.

“This is not just about business; it is about dignity, compassion, and a future where no one is left behind,” Dr. Agba said in her remarks, drawing resounding applause from the audience.

The Chairlady of Market Women in Obudu hailed the initiative as a “bold step toward true grassroots development,” while the Cross River Microfinance Bank pledged to monitor and support beneficiaries to ensure accountability and long-term impact.

For many in attendance, the program was more than an empowerment drive — it was a message of hope that a brighter, more inclusive future is possible when compassion meets action.