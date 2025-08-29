FG Clarifies Minister’s Statement on Signed Agreement With ASUU

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

Following the statement made on Thursday by the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, concerning the agreement reached between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the government has clarified its stance.

It said for the avoidance of doubt, the Federal Government and ASUU have a signed agreement.

However, the last signed agreement was in 2009 and it remains the most recently signed and binding agreement between the Federal Government and ASUU.

The minister had said that there was never a signed agreement with the union, claiming that what the ASUU claims to be a signed agreement was only a mere draft and for this reason, the government would sit with the union and discuss the way forward from the protracted impasse that has continued to threaten the university calendar due to incessant strikes.

In a statement signed by the Director of Press and Public Relations, Folashade Boriowo, the Federal Government through the ministry has urged the public and all stakeholders to disregard any misinterpretation the minister’s comment might have caused, and to note that the Federal Government’s commitment to resolving issues with ASUU remains firm.

According to her, the Federal Government is committed to ending the 16-year stalemate with ASUU in a sustainable and constitutionally backed manner, ensuring that universities remain open for teaching and research.

The statement read: “The Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, wishes to clarify his statement made during an interaction with the press on August 28, 2025, regarding agreements between the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

“For the avoidance of doubt, the FGN-ASUU Agreement was last signed in 2009. That agreement remains the most recent signed and binding agreement between the Federal Government and ASUU.

“The Ministry of Education urges the public and all stakeholders to disregard any misinterpretations and to note that the Federal Government’s commitment to resolving issues with ASUU remains firm under the Renewed Hope Agenda.”

She said as a matter of clarity, in 2017, the then Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, inaugurated a renegotiation committee to review the 2009 agreement.

The outcome of that process was the draft Nimi Briggs Agreement produced in May 2021.

However, it is important to state that this 2021 draft agreement was not signed by the Federal Government.

According to her, “When the minister stated yesterday that there had been ‘no new signed agreement’ with ASUU, he was referring specifically to the 2021 draft Nimi Briggs document, which has not been formally executed.

“The ministry therefore reaffirms that the 2009 FGN-ASUU agreement remains the last formally signed agreement. The 2021 Nimi Briggs draft agreement was not signed but serves as the latest framework for discussions.”