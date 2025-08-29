Calm Returns After Police, Youths Clash in Lagos Community

The Police Command in Lagos State has said it has begun an investigation into a clash between some youths and some police officers at Elemoro in the Lekki area of the state.

The command Spokesman, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed this in a statement on Friday in Lagos, said that the incident occurred in Onosa community in the Elemoro area.

“Today August 29, six officers from Elemoro Division while on routine patrol encountered an irate mob.

“In the course of ensuring their own safety, the officers used their firearms, resulting in three individuals sustaining injuries.

“The injured persons were taken to hospital for medical attention, ” he said.

The spokesperson said that the Commissioner of Police, Mr Olohundare Jimoh, promptly responded to the incident by personally leading a detachment of officers to the scene.

“The swift intervention led to the removal of all barricades, restoring the free-flow of traffic in the area.

“CP Jimoh also visited the Onosa community and engaged with youth and community leaders in the area to de-escalate tension and embrace peace.

“He extended an invitation to the youth leaders for continued dialogue to address concerns and prevent future occurrences, ” Hundeyin said.

The image maker said that the officers involved in the shooting had been taken into custody as investigations into the incident had begun.

“The command is committed to a thorough and transparent inquiry to establish the facts surrounding the event.

“Normalcy has been restored to the area and significant police presence remain in place to ensure the sustenance of the restored peace and order, ” he said.

Hundeyin urged residents to remain calm, cooperate with law enforcement agencies, and refrain from actions that could disrupt public peace.

According to him, further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses. (NAN)