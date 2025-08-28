YouTube Hosts TV/Film Workshop in Lagos

Agnes Ekebuike



Nigerian TV and film producers gathered in Lagos recently for YouTube’s first-ever TV/Film Day, a one-day workshop designed to equip the country’s top storytellers with new strategies for reaching global audiences in the digital era.



Hosted at Google’s Lagos office, the event brought together broadcasters, production companies, and Nollywood creators for a deep dive into how the industry can leverage YouTube’s tools to optimize long-form content, export stories, and build sustainable businesses online.



Opening the event, Director for YouTube in the Middle East, Africa, and Turkey, Tarek Amin, highlighted the significance of the moment: “The old gates are coming down. We are in the midst of an ever evolving media landscape, and Nigerian creators are at the heart of it. For the first time, producers can bypass the traditional system and connect directly with global audiences. Your content can travel from a studio in Lagos to a living room in London or New York. This is about ownership, about building a direct relationship with fans, and about creating sustainable businesses. Together, we can take African content to every corner of the globe,” Amin said.