Uzodimma Partners Globacom to Enhance Digital Economy, Fibre Connectivity in Imo

Amby Uneze in Owerri

The governor of Imo State, Sen. Hope Uzodimma, has expressed his willingness to partner Globacom Limited to enhance digital economy in Imo State as well as fibre connectivity services for the state’s digital city.

Uzodinma made the remarks Tuesday when he received Globacom’s Enterprise Business Group at a closed-door meeting in Owerri, where he described the telecom giant as a “market leader” in the sector in the country.

The governor told the team: “Globacom is our own and a good ambassador of this country as far as telecommunications services are concerned. We will be delighted to do business with Globacom.”

He used the opportunity to laud Globacom Limited Chairman, Dr. Mike Adenuga Jnr, for his “contributions to Nigeria and the economy in general.”

In his response, the leader of the team, Mr. Adeniyi Odejobi, described Globacom Limited as not only a telecommunications company but a digital solutions company and the largest integrated telecommunications service provider in Nigeria.

Odejobi stated that Glo as the company is variously referred to had for over two decades pioneered revolutionary changes in the telecommunications industry in Nigeria.

His words: “Your Excellency, when Globacom started, we positively disrupted the market when we introduced the per second billing system when other operators said it was impossible and continued to charge Nigerians N50 per minute even if the call lasted for a second.

“Globacom also made it possible for millions of Nigerians to afford a telephone line by crashing the cost of its SIM Card from 25 kobo to 6 kobo and later N100 when other networks were charging N60,000 per SIM Card.”

Odejobi stated that, “this is primarily responsible for the massive telephone penetration we have seen in the country today,” adding, “because of Globacom, every Nigerian today can afford a telephone line.”

He also noted that the company has since then gone on to pioneer numerous innovations which have helped propel the rapid growth and revolutionary changes witnessed in the Nigerian telecommunications industry, including the construction of the wholly owned international submarine cable known as Glo 1.

“Your Excellency, we have been described as the Grand Masters of Data. Perhaps we should be described as the Grand Inventors of Data in Nigeria,” he stated.

The company therefore expressed readiness to collaborate with Imo State on her digital economic agenda and assured Governor Uzodimma of Globacom’s commitment to continue to provide investment on infrastructure across the state.