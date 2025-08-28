Unsettling Dust Around Dajoh’s Resignation as Benue Assembly Speaker



George Okoh writes about how leadership baton recently changed hands in Benue state House of Assembly culminating in the resignation, suspension and replacement of the former Speaker, Hon Hyacinth Dajoh with Hon Alfred Emberga.



In a twist of event, former Speaker, Benue state House of Assembly, Hon Hyacinth Dajoh, after tendering his letter of resignation last weekend was later suspended for a period of three months over his alleged impeachment move against the Benue State Governor, Father Hyacinth Alia. The House also, in strong terms, condemned the action of the former Speaker.



Trouble started for Dajoh a fortnight ago when he suspended the House Deputy Majority Whip, Hon Alfred Emberga and three other members for allegedly plotting an impeachment move against him.



Interestingly, Emberga emerged the new Speaker of the Assembly after Dajoh turned in his letter of resignation two days earlier.



Emberga was fingered to have led the coup and had reportedly coopted other members to carry out the plot.



According to a reliable source, the Speaker’s removal was eminent as he had fallen out with Governor Alia following the suspension of some of the governor’s henchpersons and rejection of his two commissioner-nominees.



It was also alleged that the outsted Speaker was plotting with some House members believed to be close to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, to impeach the governor.



Whatever the reasons, the actions of the erstwhile Speaker irked the governor and his loyalists who took a decision that he had to go.



Two days after suspending Emberga, who is a strong ally of the governor, Dajoh was equally booted out as Speaker of the House.



It was alleged that he was forced to write his resignation on a piece of paper after losing support of members who had hitherto backed him in the suspension of Emberga and three others.



Dajoh, however, revealed in a press statement that he relinquished his position in good faith and in the interest of the State, pledging to remain committed to his legislative duties.



During an emergency sitting presided over by Deputy Speaker, Hon Lami Ogenyi on Sunday evening, the House recalled suspended Alfred Emberga and elected him as the new Speaker. Emberga who represents Makurdi North State Constituency was re-admitted into the House along with three other members. The motion to recall him was moved by the Majority Leader, Hon Tiseer Saater and seconded by Hon Peter Ipusu representing Katsina-Ala West state constituency.

The motion to elect the new Speaker was moved by Hon Douglas Akya representing Makurdi South state constituency and seconded by Hon Abu Umoru James representing Apa State Constituency.



In his acceptance speech, the new Speaker, Hon Alfred Emberga acknowledged the weight of the office and the expectations of Benue people, who look up to the House to provide sound laws, effective oversight, and quality representation.



Said he, “I wish to sincerely appreciate my predecessor, Rt. Hon. Aondona Dajoh, for his service and commitment to the state”.



Not done with Dajoh, the House at it’s sitting on Tuesday, suspended him following a motion of urgent public importance moved by member representing Kyan constituency, Hon Terna Shimawua saying if the action of the former speaker was not averted, he could have thrown the whole state into confusion.



Shimawua in his motion stated that on August 21, 2025, Dajoh called members to a meeting in his house and was planning to use the attendance of the meeting to impeach the Governor and recommended to the house to suspend Dajoh from legislative duty for the period of six months.



Seconding the motion, member representing Apa constituency, Hon Abu Umoru said former Speaker through his action deserved to be suspended.

The House also confirmed the two commissioner-nominees vis Timothy Yangien Ornguga and James Dwem who were earlier turned down over alleged petitions written against them to the assembly.



Their confirmation followed a correspondence from Governor Alia requesting the House to reconsider them as the petitions against them were mere allegations noting that the nominees were not indicted and convicted by any court of competent jurisdiction.



The member representing Oju two state constituency, Hon Cyril Ikong was also restored to his former position as deputy majority leader.



His restoration followed the resignation by member representing Otukpo -Akpa constituency, Hon Kennedy Angbo who was elevated to the position after the suspension of Ikong.



Other decisions taken by the House include that of Clerk of the House, Mr John Hwande, who has been redeployed to the Benue state House of Assembly Service Commission as Secretary with immediate effect.



House Speaker, Hon Emberga announced this during Tuesday’s plenary saying the redeployment is with immediate effect.



Hwande is to hand over to the acting clerk to be appointed by the assembly.



Acting Secretary of the Benue state House of Assembly Service Commission, Mr David Ochapa is to report back to the assembly for duty.



The House has also recommended to the Governor to lift the suspension of the Chairman of the state universal education board, Dr Grace Adagba; Chairman of Otukpo local government councils, Mr Maxwell Ogiri and Executive Secretary of the state Lottery and Marketing Board, Mr Michael Uper



The three appointees of the Governor were earlier recommended for suspension for various offences which the Governor implemented.



The recommendation during Tuesday’s plenary followed an apology letter to the House jointly signed by the affected appointees and read by the Majority leader, Hon Saater Tiseer.



According to the letter dated August 22, 2025, the appointees apologized and regretted their actions and appealed for pardon, saying they will henceforth work in synergy with the House.



In their comments, House Minority leader, Hon Michael Audu; member representing Apa constituency, Hon Abu Umoru and member representing Ohimini constituency, Hon Isaac Ochekliye appealed to the House to accept their apology pointing out that, the House does not have any personal interest against them but was working for the collective interest of the state.



Ruling, House Speaker, Hon Emberga who said to err is human and to forgive is divine, stressed that the appointees have come to term with reality and would not undermine the House again.