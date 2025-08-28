UAE Confirms Emirates Airline Participation in Africa Tourism, Creative Economy Expo

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

United Arab Emirates (UAE) has confirmed the participation of Emirates Airline in the forthcoming Africa Tourism and Creative Economy Expo (AFTCREE) scheduled to hold in Abuja between November 24 and 25.

The participation of Emirates Airline underscores UAE’s commitment to strengthening ties with Nigeria and the African continent, particularly in the areas of tourism, trade, and creative enterprise.

The expo organised by Afrocultour, in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Arts Culture Tourism and Creative Economy, was recently endorsed by Director General of World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

In a confirmation letter sent to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Afrocultour, Mr. Chuks Akamadu, in Abuja on Tuesday, UAE Embassy extended its warm regards and appreciation for the invitation.

As one of the world’s leading carriers, Emirates’ involvement in the expo reflects its dedication to promoting connectivity, innovation, and economic growth.

A statement on Wednesday hoped that the expo would present a unique opportunity for UAE’s reaffirmation of its continued partnership with Nigeria and, indeed, the entire African continent in advancing initiatives that drove sustainable development and mutual prosperity.

The upcoming expo aims, among other things, to urge African countries to commit to significant increase in their tourism and creative economy annual budgetary allocations and inaugurate “Agenda 2030”.

The Agenda 2030 would aspire to jerk up Africa’s contribution to global trade, from less than three per cent to at least 10 per cent, and also increase the continent’s five per cent share of the $11 trillion global tourism revenue to at least 20 per cent by the year 2030. The organisers believed this could be achieved through mainstreaming tourism, the cultural industry and entertainment into the service sector and instituting a peer review mechanism for African countries to compare notes bilaterally and multilaterally on emerging tourism and creative industry trends within the precincts of mutual profit.