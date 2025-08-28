Tinubu Banks on Tech, Food Security to Boost Nigeria’s Growth

•Vows to align with models of successful economies, like Brazil

•Tasks diaspora Nigerians with nation-building, promises renewed prosperity

•House Speaker: President’s meeting with Nigerian community in Brazil moment of great historical importance

•Tinubu departs Brazil for Abuja

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has promised to fast-track Nigeria’s development through technology and food security, aligning with the success models of emerging economies, like Brazil.



Speaking during a meeting in Brasilia with a cross-section of Nigerians resident in Brazil, Tinubu emphasised his administration’s commitment to transformation through innovation, reform, and inclusive growth.



”We must bring Nigeria to the forefront of Africa’s progress, driven by technology, food sovereignty, and the courage to change our destiny,” Tinubu declared, before departing the Brazilian capital en route Abuja following his three-day state visit.



He commended the vibrant Nigerian diaspora community, and urged them to see themselves as key stakeholders in the building of a new Nigeria rooted in innovation, culture, and shared responsibility.



Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, described the meeting between Tinubu and the Nigerian diaspora in Brazil as a moment of great historical significance, marking a new chapter in Nigeria’s engagement with its global community.



The president described his visit to Brazil as a strategic move to deepen bilateral ties and draw inspiration from the impressive development trajectory of the South American country. He stated that both nations once shared similar economic starting points.



According to him, “Once upon a time, Nigeria and Brazil stood on the same level. Look at Brazil today, its technology, its food systems. We must ask ourselves: what do they have that we don’t?



“We have the brains, the energy, and the youth. We have everything we need. Now, we must act.”



He told the Nigerian diaspora community, “You are the pride of our nation. Your diversity, your commitment — it reflects the Nigeria we are working to build. I salute you all.”



He acknowledged the difficulties citizens faced due to ongoing economic reforms, insisting that they are essential steps towards long-term stability and prosperity.



“Yes, the reforms are tough, like bitter medicine. But once the fever is gone, you know the cure was worth it,” the president stated.

Referencing his recent diplomatic shuttles, Tinubu said his government was laying the groundwork for global partnerships that could unlock Nigeria’s potential in manufacturing, technology, and cultural exchange.



He canvassed support for an upcoming voyage involving Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka, inspired by a cultural initiative he began while serving as Lagos State governor.



“If Wole Soyinka, at over 90, can still dream and act, then we have no excuse. The dream must be realised. The time is now,” Tinubu declared.

He appealed passionately to Nigerians, both at home and in the diaspora, to foster unity, peace, and passion for developing a Nigeria that everybody would truly be proud to call home.



Responding to questions from Nigerians living in Brazil about opening consulates in São Paulo and other cities, Tinubu urged patience. He explained that the government was meticulously managing limited resources to keep foreign missions running efficiently.



Equally speaking, Abbas stressed that the meeting between Tinubu and the Nigerian diaspora in Brazil marked a moment of great historical significance.

He acknowledged the deep-rooted historical ties between Nigeria and Brazil, saying they are ties forged through centuries of migration and cultural exchange. He emphasised the need to rekindle those bonds.



The speaker also lauded Tinubu’s effort to strengthen bilateral ties with Brazil, stating that recent diplomatic and cultural initiatives have laid the groundwork for future collaborations between the two nations.



On his part, Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State, who spoke on behalf of the governors on Tinubu’s delegation, praised the economic policies of the administration as transformational.



Sani said, “In the past, it was almost impossible to convince any investor to come to Nigeria, but just last year, Mr. President cleared a $7 billion forex backlog, a major intervention.”



According to the governor, Nigeria now offers an environment where investors can bring in capital and repatriate profits without facing unnecessary bureaucratic hurdles or foreign exchange crisis.



He credited the elimination of multiple exchange rates and improved transparency in the financial system as key factors encouraging investor confidence.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Mrs. Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, urged Nigerians residing in São Paulo and surrounding areas to continue utilising the existing liaison office until necessary upgrades were implemented.



Earlier, Chairman of the Brazilian chapter of Nigerians in Diaspora, Chuka Emmanuel, commended the president for fostering stronger ties between Nigeria and Brazil. Emmanuel pledged the diaspora’s support for national development.



He emphasised the diaspora’s role as a development partner, highlighting the rise in Nigerian postgraduate scholars in Brazil.



Emmanuel stated, “What we’re saying is that here, through the diaspora, we would like to be a channel to this national development.



“In that regard, we have started; we have actually been doing that for quite some time now in the area of agriculture, infrastructure, and, of course, looking for direct investment back home.



“To be able to do that, I’ve also recognised, Your Excellency, Sir, that human resources in terms of education is what we strongly need to be able to prepare the younger ones for tomorrow so that they can return home and participate.



”What I have done, Your Excellency, is that in the past one and a half years since after my election, we have had three PhD students at that time. And right now, in one and a half years, we have 296 here in Brazil. And all on scholarships.”



The meeting, anchored by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri, was also attended by top government officials, including Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang, as well as Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris.

Tinubu Departs Brazil for Abuja



Tinubu departed Brasilia on Wednesday for Abuja after his three-day state visit, which focused on strengthening relations between Nigeria and Brazil.

According to a release issued by presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, the presidential jet, the Nigeria Air Force (NAF) 1,

departed Brasília International Airport Air Force Base at 12:57pm (local time).



Top Brazilian government officials at the airport to bid Tinubu farewell included Secretary for Africa and the Middle East, Ambassador Carlos Sérgio Sobral Duarte and Ambassador of Brazil to Nigeria, Carlos José Areias Moreno Garcete.



Nigeria’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, and other Nigerian government officials were also at the airport.

A guard of honour, led by Colonel Cel Nicolas, was part of the brief departure ceremony.



Tinubu had arrived in Brasília early on Monday for the strategic diplomatic engagement.



After his arrival, Brazil rolled out the red carpet and accorded the Nigerian leader full military honours at the Palácio do Planalto.

Tinubu later met with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and senior Brazilian officials.



Both leaders witnessed the signing of five Memoranda of Understanding, covering aviation, foreign affairs, science and technology, and agriculture—key sectors in Nigeria’s development agenda.