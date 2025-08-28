Terrorism Funding: Court Orders Banks to Furnish IG with Accounts Linked to Sowore

Alex Enumah in Abuja

A Federal High Court judge in Abuja, Justice Emeka Nwite, has ordered six banks to furnish the Inspector General (IG) of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, with information regarding some accounts linked to rights activists and convener of #RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore.



The banks were to specifically release to the IG all transactions, including inflows and outflows in the respective accounts, from January 2024 till date.

The order was sequel to an ex-parte application moved and argued by police lawyer, Mr Wisdom Madaki.



According to the applicant, the force was investigating Sowore and Sahara Reporters Media Foundation on allegations bordering terrorism financing, money laundering and fraudulent activities.



While Sowore and Sahara Reporters were the 1st and 2nd defendants, the affected banks joined as the 3rd to 8th defendants included United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, Guarantee Trust Bank (GTB) Plc, Zenith Bank Plc, Opay Digital Services Ltd, Moniepoint and Kuda Microfinance Bank Ltd.



In the motion marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1757/2025, the IG had asked the court to make an order directing the banks to furnish the applicant, through the office of the Inspector General of Police Monitoring Unit, account opening package/mandate card, certified true copy of the statement of account reflecting transfers with account numbers of both inflows and outflows from January, 2024 till date.



The IG, in the five-ground of argument, said Sowore “is being investigated for terrorism financing, money laundering and fraudulent activities, adding that if the order was not granted, it would jeopardise the police investigation.



“That the complainant had commenced investigation in the activities of the 1st respondent. That the accounts seeking to obtain the statement of accounts are the accounts which the 1st respondent is using for terrorism financing and money laundering.”



Responding, Nwite held that the application was meritorious and subsequently granted the request.



“I have listened to the submission of the counsel to the applicant and I have also gone through the affidavit evidence. I am of the view and so hold that the application is meritorious. The prayer is hereby granted as prayed,” the judge ruled.



Reports had it that no fewer than 26 bank accounts linked to Sowore, Sahara Reporters Media Foundation and African Action Congress (AAC), among others, were being investigated.