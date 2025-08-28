School Launches TETFund Blackboard Learning Management System

The Kaduna State College of Education, Gidan Waya, has officially launched the TETFund Blackboard Learning Management System (LMS), following the successful completion of its on-campus training sponsored by TETFund.

In his opening remarks, Vice President, Middle East Africa, Anthology, Nicolas Alboouze, described the event as the start of a new chapter for Nigerian higher education.

“Today, we are not just talking about change — we are initiating a vision. We are planting a seed that will grow into a harvest of knowledge, opportunity, and transformation. The TETFund Blackboard Learning Management System is a bridge from the old way of learning to a new era where no student is left behind, no lecturer is left unsupported, and no dream is out of reach,” Alboouze said.

Country Director and Head of Business West Africa of Pole Global Marketing (PGM), Michael Adedeji Ladipo, also expressed optimism about the pilot project’s success. “This milestone marks a significant step toward advancing digital teaching and learning in Nigerian institutions and this realisation is in line with the fulfilment of the Hon. Minister, Dr. Tunji Alausa’s vision and leadership, in line with Mr. Presidents policy for an inclusive and well-rounded education for our youth and the future of Nigeria,” Ladipo said.

Acting Director, ICT Kaduna State College of Education, Simon Gajere Nyalla, explained the technical advantages of the Blackboard LMS. “Blackboard is a proven learning management platform used by top universities worldwide,” Nyalla said.