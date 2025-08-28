Popoola Harps on Opportunities, Investment Flows Amid Tinubu Visits to Brazil

Kayode Tokede



The Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group), Temi Popoola, has emphasised the critical role of capital markets in strengthening Nigeria–Brazil trade and investment ties, particularly by creating growth opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).



Speaking during a high-level business session on the sidelines of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s state visit to Brazil, where five Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed between both countries, Popoola positioned NGX Group as a gateway for cross-border capital flows and a catalyst for deepening bilateral economic collaboration.



He noted that Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), Africa’s second-largest bourse by transaction size, has nearly doubled its market capitalisation in the past 18 months to about $90 billion, covering equities, fixed income, derivatives, and alternative investment instruments.



“Historically, exchanges have been platforms for large corporations, but the reality is shifting. Today, SMEs are critical to our economies, and exchanges must innovate to support their growth,” Popoola stated.



To this end, he explained that NGX has introduced a Growth Board with lower entry barriers for smaller companies, partnered with the Bank of Industry (BOI) to channel funding, and expanded access to alternative financing options through private markets, crowdfunding, and receivables financing.



On cross-border flows, Popoola stressed the ease of investing in Nigeria: “It is easy to invest in Nigeria. Our markets are digital, intermediaries are established, and capital flows freely. Investors who typically allocate funds to Brazil as an emerging market also view Nigeria as an attractive frontier market.”



He further highlighted NGX Group’s leadership in advancing regional integration through initiatives such as the African Exchanges Linkage Project and its recent investment in the Ethiopia Stock Exchange, aligned with the objectives of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).